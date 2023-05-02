Photos: Inside the Entertainment Fund Gala, Honoring Tyler Perry, Alana Mayo, and More

Last night, May 1, The Entertainment Community Fund celebrated distinguished philanthropist Glorya Kaufman; Head of Orion Pictures, film executive and producer Alana Mayo; Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer, activist and President of Tom Kirdahy Productions Tom Kirdahy; and actor, director, screenwriter, producer, playwright, author, philanthropist and Founder of Tyler Perry Studios Tyler Perry as they received the Entertainment Community Fund Medal of Honor.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Attendees, performers, and presenters included Lil Buck, Linedy Genao, Alex Joseph Grayson, Adrianna Hicks, Robert Horn, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Gaten Matarazzo, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Arian Moyed, Wendell Pierce, Solea Pfeiffer, Colton Ryan, Susan Stroman and more.

The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, is a national human services organization that addresses the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment with services focused on health and wellness, career and life, and housing. Since 1882, the Fund has sought to ensure stability, encourage resiliency and be a safety net for those who shape our country's cultural vibrancy. Learn more at entertainmentcommunity.org.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski