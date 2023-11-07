Photos: Inside the Arthur Miller Foundation Honors, Hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. and Kara Young

The event took place on Monday, November 6, 2023, at City Winery NYC.
All new photos have been released from the Arthur Miller Foundation Honors, which took place on Monday, November 6, 2023, at City Winery NYC.
Hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. and Kara Young, the Arthur Miller Foundation honored Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok, Philanthropists Jerre & Mary Joy Stead, and NYC Public School Theater Teacher Talia Jaime.
Martyna Majok received the “AMF Legacy Award,” celebrating her poignant body of work. AMF also honored Jerre & Mary Joy Stead with the “AMF Humanitarian Award,” for their investment in AMF theater education programs, making it possible for AMF to deepen its impact in NYC and providing the seed-funding for AMF's first program expansion to Bridgeport Public Schools. New York City public school theater teacher Talia Jaime was honored with the “AMF Excellence in Arts Education Award” for her extraordinary work as a public-school theater educator.
Check out the photos below!
Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson
Honree Talia Jaime, Director of the theater program at New York City Public School X293 (Renaissance High School for Musical Theater and The Arts), located in the Bronx, and her students
Arthur Miller Foundation Board Members Janine Smith, Aaron Siegel, Dawson Horn, David Homan, Rebecca Miller, Sandi Farkas, Barbara Ricci, Geri Haupt
Chike Okonkwo, Rebecca Miller, Jaime Hastings, Sandi Farkas, Peter Avery, Alia Jones-Harvey
AMF Staff Fil Vocasek, Janie Slavens, Alex Mallory, Jaime Hastings, Daryl Embry, Meghan Gunther
Phillippe Arroyo
Phillippe Arroyo, Justin David Sullivan
Honoree Martyna Majok and her guests
Leslie Odom Jr., Kara Young
Brian da??Arcy James, Jennifer Prescott
Brian da??Arcy James, Leslie Odom Jr., Sasha Hutchings
Leslie Odom, Jr.
Hosts Kara Young, Leslie Odom Jr.
Brian da??Arcy James
Hosts Kara Young, Leslie Odom Jr.
Phillippe Arroyo, Justin David Sullivan
Sasha Hutchings, Chike Okonkwo
Students from Renaissance High School for Musical Theater and The Arts
Students from Renaissance High School for Musical Theater and The Arts
Talia Jaime
Hosts Leslie Odom Jr., Kara Young
Jaime Hastings
Samantha Williams, Students from Renaissance High School for Musical Theater and The Arts
