Photos: Inside the Arthur Miller Foundation Honors, Hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. and Kara Young

All new photos have been released from the Arthur Miller Foundation Honors, which took place on Monday, November 6, 2023, at City Winery NYC.

Hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. and Kara Young, the Arthur Miller Foundation honored Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok, Philanthropists Jerre & Mary Joy Stead, and NYC Public School Theater Teacher Talia Jaime.

Martyna Majok received the “AMF Legacy Award,” celebrating her poignant body of work. AMF also honored Jerre & Mary Joy Stead with the “AMF Humanitarian Award,” for their investment in AMF theater education programs, making it possible for AMF to deepen its impact in NYC and providing the seed-funding for AMF's first program expansion to Bridgeport Public Schools. New York City public school theater teacher Talia Jaime was honored with the “AMF Excellence in Arts Education Award” for her extraordinary work as a public-school theater educator.

