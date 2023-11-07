Photos: Inside the Arthur Miller Foundation Honors, Hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. and Kara Young

The event took place on Monday, November 6, 2023, at City Winery NYC.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

All new photos have been released from the Arthur Miller Foundation Honors, which took place on Monday, November 6, 2023, at City Winery NYC.

Hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. and Kara Young, the Arthur Miller Foundation honored Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok, Philanthropists Jerre & Mary Joy Stead, and NYC Public School Theater Teacher Talia Jaime.

Martyna Majok received the “AMF Legacy Award,” celebrating her poignant body of work.  AMF also honored Jerre & Mary Joy Stead with the “AMF Humanitarian Award,” for their investment in AMF theater education programs, making it possible for AMF to deepen its impact in NYC and providing the seed-funding for AMF's first program expansion to Bridgeport Public Schools.  New York City public school theater teacher Talia Jaime was honored with the “AMF Excellence in Arts Education Award” for her extraordinary work as a public-school theater educator.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

Honree Talia Jaime, Director of the theater program at New York City Public School X293 (Renaissance High School for Musical Theater and The Arts), located in the Bronx, and her students

Arthur Miller Foundation Board Members Janine Smith, Aaron Siegel, Dawson Horn, David Homan, Rebecca Miller, Sandi Farkas, Barbara Ricci, Geri Haupt

Marin Ireland

Marisa Tomei

Chike Okonkwo

Chike Okonkwo, Rebecca Miller, Jaime Hastings, Sandi Farkas, Peter Avery, Alia Jones-Harvey

AMF Staff Fil Vocasek, Janie Slavens, Alex Mallory, Jaime Hastings, Daryl Embry, Meghan Gunther

Rebecca Miller, Martyna Majok

Martyna Majok

Samantha Williams

Justin David Sullivan

Jordan Donica

Phillippe Arroyo

Phillippe Arroyo, Justin David Sullivan

Honoree Martyna Majok and her guests

Leslie Odom Jr., Kara Young

Brian da??Arcy James, Jennifer Prescott

Kara Young

Brian da??Arcy James, Leslie Odom Jr., Sasha Hutchings

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Sasha Hutchings

Hosts Kara Young, Leslie Odom Jr.

Brian da??Arcy James

Martyna Majok

Hosts Kara Young, Leslie Odom Jr.

Phillippe Arroyo, Justin David Sullivan

Sasha Hutchings, Chike Okonkwo

Students from Renaissance High School for Musical Theater and The Arts

Students from Renaissance High School for Musical Theater and The Arts

Talia Jaime

Hosts Leslie Odom Jr., Kara Young

Marisa Tomei, Martyna Majok

Jordan Donica

Zi Alikhan

Jaime Hastings

Samantha Williams, Students from Renaissance High School for Musical Theater and The Arts



Recommended For You