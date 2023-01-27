Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside WE ARE HERE: SONGS FROM THE HOLOCAUST Concert At Carnegie Hall

We Are Here: Songs from the Holocaust stunned at Carnegie Hall with powerful performances of music written inside the Nazi camps and ghettos.

Jan. 27, 2023  

We Are Here: Songs from the Holocaust stunned at Carnegie Hall with powerful performances of music written inside the Nazi camps and ghettos.

Performances from Tony and Grammy Award winners/ nominees included: Harvey Fierstein, Shoshana Bean, Andrew Lippa, and Brenda Russell; Drama Desk Award winner Steven Skybell; pop stars Wendy Moten and Justin Jesso; Broadway actors Talia Suskauer, Becca Suskauer, Danielle Bowen, Mehret Marsh, Jaden Waldman and Noah Marlowe; renowned Cantors Daniel Mutlu, Danny Mendelson, Rachel Brook, and Yanky Lemmer. In addition, presenters were Tony winner Chita Rivera, His Eminence Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York and CNN Reporter Gary Tuchman.

This one-night-only event paid tribute to the artists murdered during the Shoah who, in the worst of times, continued to create.

In the years after the Holocaust, Jewish artists collected and published fourteen songbooks of wartime music. This concert spotlights songs from each book as well as moving stories about the composers behind them, including tributes from living relatives.

Renowned music producer and composer Ira Antelis is responsible for developing this incredible production. He created the concert after Elie Weisel died as a way for our generation to carry on and never forget the Holocaust.

"It was such a memorable night," says Ira Antelis. "To see those lines around the block at Carnegie Hall to honor the music of The Holocaust was simply breathtaking. "

Photo Credit: Tom McDonald

Photos: Inside WE ARE HERE: SONGS FROM THE HOLOCAUST Concert At Carnegie Hall
Lee Musiker and Harvey Fierstein

