Photos: Inside The US Opening Of BAFTA Nominee Film REBELLION

Hope Runs High and The Future of Film is Female hosted the US opening of the BAFTA nominated documentary REBELLION on Monday night at Williamsburg's Nitehawk Cinemas.

Guests included Killian & the Comeback Kids star John Donchak, viral film historian Be Kind Rewind, as well as a virtual introduction from the film's London based directors Maia Kenworthy & Elena Sánchez Bellot.

REBELLION is the first feature-length documentary to tell the behind-the-scenes story of Extinction Rebellion, whose peaceful demonstrations in 2019 brought London to a standstill and became the largest act of UK civil disobedience since the Suffragettes. Granted unprecedented access to the movement's leaders, REBELLION goes beyond "the movement" to illuminate the human drama at the heart of the global organization.

REBELLION rolls out to theatres across the country beginning this week. For showtimes and more click here.

A Halcyon Pictures Production.

A Hope Runs High Release.

Photo Credit: Gabe Boucher.