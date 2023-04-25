Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside The US Opening Of BAFTA Nominee Film REBELLION

REBELLION is the first feature-length documentary to tell the behind-the-scenes story of Extinction Rebellion.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Hope Runs High and The Future of Film is Female hosted the US opening of the BAFTA nominated documentary REBELLION on Monday night at Williamsburg's Nitehawk Cinemas.

Guests included Killian & the Comeback Kids star John Donchak, viral film historian Be Kind Rewind, as well as a virtual introduction from the film's London based directors Maia Kenworthy & Elena Sánchez Bellot.

REBELLION is the first feature-length documentary to tell the behind-the-scenes story of Extinction Rebellion, whose peaceful demonstrations in 2019 brought London to a standstill and became the largest act of UK civil disobedience since the Suffragettes. Granted unprecedented access to the movement's leaders, REBELLION goes beyond "the movement" to illuminate the human drama at the heart of the global organization.

REBELLION rolls out to theatres across the country beginning this week. For showtimes and more click here.

A Halcyon Pictures Production.

A Hope Runs High Release.

Photo Credit: Gabe Boucher.

Isabel C.

Taylor A. Purdee

Taylor A. Purdee and John Donchak

Carly Jordan

John Donchak

John Donchak, Taylor A. Purdee, and Isabel C.

John Donchak

Daniel Zaleski

Taylor A. Purdee and Carly Jordan

Taylor A. Purdee and Isabel C.

Anna Timoshenko and John Donchak

The audience settles in.

Yasmina Tawil

Nitehawk Cinemas Williamsburg

Phoebe Brobst

Carly Jordan

Carly Jordan and Isabel C.

Taylor A. Purdee, Yasmina Tawil, & Nanor Vosgueritchian

Yasmina Tawil & Nanor Vosgueritchian

Carly Jordan and Taylor A. Purdee

Max Rovo

John Donchak, Carly Jordan, and Max Rovo

Sophia Umbra and Max Rovo

Bronwyn Bishop

HG O'Connell and Jenny Dorso

Matthew Olive

Jeffrey Vizcaino and Taylor A. Purdee

Anna Timoshenko, John Donchak

Carly Jordan





