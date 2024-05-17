Photos: Inside The American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala: BALLET BRILLIANCE

Guests included Katie Holmes, Anh Duong, Brent Neale, Carly Cushnie, Crystal Minkoff, Cynthia Rowley, Elizabeth Segerstrom and more.

By: May. 17, 2024
The American Ballet Theatre (ABT) hosted its Spring Gala: Ballet Brilliance tonight. This one-night-only program featured a curated selection of excerpts from ABT’s upcoming 2024 Summer season, including a preview of Wayne McGregor’s Woolf Works ahead of the New York Premiere in June. See photos from the evening below.

The dancers who performed included Joo Won Ahn, Aran Bell, Isabella Boylston, Skylar Brandt, Herman Cornejo, Thomas Forster, Catherine Hurlin, Gillian Murphy, Calvin Royal III, Christine Shevchenko, Cory Stearns, Devon Teuscher, Cassandra Trenary, James Whiteside, Chloe Misseldine, and Jake Roxander.

Gala guests who gathered for the riveting performance, black-tie dinner and dancing at Cipriani 42nd Street included Katie Holmes, Anh Duong, Brent Neale, Carly Cushnie, Crystal Minkoff, Cynthia Rowley, Elizabeth Segerstrom, Isabella Massenet & Prince Achileas-Andreas, Ivy Getty, LaQuan Smith, Lizzie Asher, Luann de Lesseps, Melanie Hamrick, Sai De Silva, Sunny Hostin, Chloe Flower, ABT Artistic Director and Interim Executive Director, Susan Jaffe among others.

The event honored Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chai Vasarhelyi for her incomparable commitment to artistic excellence and innovation in film and her fervent advocacy of classical ballet. 

Photo Credit: BFA and PMC/Getty

Elizabeth Segerstrom, Susan Jaffe, Andrew Barth

Elizabeth Segerstrom, Rob Minkoff, Crystal Kung Minkoff

Elizabeth Segerstrom, Larissa Saveliev, Clinton Luckett, Desmond Richardson

Elizabeth Segerstrom, Crystal Kung Minkoff

Elizabeth Segerstrom, Barbara Tober, Nikki Haskell

Edna Khalily, Albert Khalily, Elizabeth Segerstrom

Christine Shevchenko, Isabella Boylston, Devon Teuscher, and Chloe Misseldine

Chris Minev, Alex DiMattia

Chloe Misseldine, Elizabeth Segerstrom, Vsevolod Maievskyi

Susan Jaffe, Elizabeth Segerstrom

Sharareh Siadat

Sai da Silva

Romilly Newman, Ivy Getty, Eileen Kelly

Malcolm Carfrae, Katie Holmes

Lauren Post and Isadora Loyola

Larissa Saveliev, Elizabeth Segerstrom

Katie Holmes

John Wattiker, Katie Holmes, Malcolm Carfrae

Janet Eilber, Elizabeth Segerstrom, James Darrah

Isabella Massanet and Prince Achileas-Andreas

Indre Rockefeller, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Elizabeth Segerstrom, Susan Jaffe

Elizabeth Segerstrom, Barbara Tober, Nikki Haskell

Barbara Tober, Elizabeth Segerstrom, Colleen Rein, Susan Jaffe

Aoki Lee Simmons

Anh Duong, Malcolm Carfrae

Alex DiMattia, Christine Shevchenko, Elizabeth Segerstrom, Colleen Rein

Alessia Fendi, Lilah Ramzi


