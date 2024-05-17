Photos: Inside The American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala: BALLET BRILLIANCE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Ballet Theatre (ABT) hosted its Spring Gala: Ballet Brilliance tonight. This one-night-only program featured a curated selection of excerpts from ABT’s upcoming 2024 Summer season, including a preview of Wayne McGregor’s Woolf Works ahead of the New York Premiere in June. See photos from the evening below.

The dancers who performed included Joo Won Ahn, Aran Bell, Isabella Boylston, Skylar Brandt, Herman Cornejo, Thomas Forster, Catherine Hurlin, Gillian Murphy, Calvin Royal III, Christine Shevchenko, Cory Stearns, Devon Teuscher, Cassandra Trenary, James Whiteside, Chloe Misseldine, and Jake Roxander.

Gala guests who gathered for the riveting performance, black-tie dinner and dancing at Cipriani 42nd Street included Katie Holmes, Anh Duong, Brent Neale, Carly Cushnie, Crystal Minkoff, Cynthia Rowley, Elizabeth Segerstrom, Isabella Massenet & Prince Achileas-Andreas, Ivy Getty, LaQuan Smith, Lizzie Asher, Luann de Lesseps, Melanie Hamrick, Sai De Silva, Sunny Hostin, Chloe Flower, ABT Artistic Director and Interim Executive Director, Susan Jaffe among others.

The event honored Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chai Vasarhelyi for her incomparable commitment to artistic excellence and innovation in film and her fervent advocacy of classical ballet.

Photo Credit: BFA and PMC/Getty