Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE's Broadway Industry Screening With Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson & More

This past Monday at the DGA Theater, the cast and creative team of Warner Bros.’ The Color Purple film participated in a Q&A panel after special screening of the film for members of the Broadway community.

Among the audience members were several cast members from the original 2005 Broadway production of The Color Purple as well as the 2015 revival.

The panel, moderated by New York Times critic Salamishah Tillet, featured chorographer Fatima Robinson, producer Scott Sanders, director Blitz Bazawule, Corey Hawkins (Harpo), Danielle Brooks (Sofia), Taraji P. Henson (Shug Avery), and Fantasia Barrino (Celie).

It was an extremely rapturous and enthusiastic audience that clapped and cheered throughout the film and gave over a one minute standing ovation at the end. During the emotional post-show discussion, Fantasia Burrino, Corey Hawkins, and Danielle Brooks shared how much the Broadway community means to them.

There was a palpable love in the room, especially at the acknowledgement of the original Broadway cast members of The Color Purple who were in attendance.

The Color Purple opens in theaters on December 25.

Check out the photos here:

Photos Courtesy of Warner Bros.Pictures