Photos: Inside Opening Night of A SIGN OF THE TIMES

A Sign of the Times, a new musical featuring the songs of Petula Clark, Lesley Gore, Dusty Springfield, and other classic pop hits of the 1960s, just celebrated its opening night. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special day and you can check out photos from inside the festivities below!

Based on an original story by Richard J. Robin, A Sign of the Times features With a book by Lindsey Hope Pearlman, music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Joseph Church, choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, and direction by Gabriel Barre.

A Sign of the Times stars Chilina Kennedy as Cindy, two-time Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman as Brian, Justin Matthew Sargent as Matt, Akron Lanier Watson as Cody and Tony Award nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry as Tanya.

The cast also features Cassie Austin, Erica Simone Barnett, Alyssa Carol, Melessie Clark, Jeremiah Ginn, Kuppi Alec Jessop, Lena Teresa Matthews, Maggie McDowell, J Savage, Justin Showell, Michael Starr and Edward Staudenmayer.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski