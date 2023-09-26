Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's

The theatre journalist celebrated his birthday on September 24.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

Frank DiLella, theatre journalist and the eight-time Emmy Award winning host of “On Stage” on Spectrum News NY1, recently celebrated his birthday with a star-studded bash at Sardi's. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the night below!

Since joining NY1 in 2004, DiLella has interviewed many legendary artists including Tom Hanks, Vanessa Redgrave, Bono, Nathan Lane, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Patti LuPone, Bette Midler, Bernadette Peters, Hugh Jackman, Tom Stoppard, Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Earl Jones, Chita Rivera, Jane Fonda, Ben Vereen, Angela Lansbury, Lady Gaga, Tony Kushner and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

In the spring of 2020, he hosted the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards.

In January of 2022, Frank executive produced and hosted the documentary – “Reopening: The Broadway Revival” for Great Performances on PBS.

In addition to his Emmys, DiLella is also the recipient of 6 New York Press Club Awards.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Frank DiLella and Nikki M. James

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Erik Bottcher, Frank DiLella and Patricia Clarkson

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Peggy Siegal, Frank DiLella and William Ivey Long

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Tituss Burgess and Adrienne Warren

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Frank DiLella and Neil Meron

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Frank DiLella and Adrienne Warren

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Frank DiLella and Mike Killmon

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Wilson Cruz and Frank DiLella

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Orfeh and Patricia Clarkson

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Adrienne Warren, Jessica Vosk and Julia Murney

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Pat DiLella, Frank DiLella and Irene Gandy

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Patrick Pacheco and Frank DiLella

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Julia Murney, Adrienne Warren, Tituss Burgess and Jessica Vosk

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Julia Murney, Donna Vivino and Jessica Vosk

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
William Ivey Long and Irene Gandy

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Frances Ruffelle and Richie Ridge

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
William Ivey Long, Frank DiLella and Susan Lee

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Richie Ridge, William Ivey Long and Irene Gandy

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Frank DiLella and Bruce Glikas

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Nikki M. James, Jenna Leigh Green and Frances Ruffelle

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Daniel Reichard and Frank DiLella

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Bruce Glikas, Frank DiLella, Rachelle Rak and Frances Ruffelle

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Christopher J. Hanke, Frank DiLella and Rob Sapp

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Kerry McGrath and Noah Cornman

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
FrankDiLella, Sr., Christopher DiLella, Frank DiLella and Pat DiLella

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Cheryl Wills and Frank DiLella

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Christopher DiLella and Frank DiLella

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Blake Ross and Frank DiLella

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Robin Sanders, Stephanie Simon, George Whipple, Frank DiLella and Cheryl Wills

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Orfeh, Frank DiLella and Jenna Leigh Green

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Frances Ruffelle, Frank DiLella and Rachelle Rak

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Julie Halston and Patricia Clarkson

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Frances Ruffelle, James Donegan and Alysha Umphress

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Dominic Fumusa, Frank DiLella and Ilana Levine

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Jen Namoff, Frank DiLella and Craig Burns

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
William Ivey Long and Peggy Siegel

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Frank DiLella and Tituss Burgess

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Jim Caruso and Frank DiLella

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Richie Ridge and Frank DiLella

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Erik Bottcher, Tituss Burgess, Craig Burns and Jen Namoff

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Rachelle Rak, Kate Morgan Chadwick, Frank DiLella, Irene Gandy, Jessica Vosk, Julia Murney and Adrienne Warren

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Jessica Vosk, Frank DiLella and Julia Murney

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Joey Oliva and Frank DiLella

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Frank DiLella, Patricia Clarkson and Bryan Batt

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Julia Murney, Frank DiLella, Donna Vivino and Jessica Vosk

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Krystal Joy Brown and Frank DiLella

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Donna Vivino and Krystal Joy Brown

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Todd Gross, Cody Williams, Frank DiLella, Morgan Steward and Alysha Umphress

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Frank DiLella, Tituss Burgess and Orfeh

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Cheryl Wills and Irene Gandy

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Frank DiLella and Bryan Batt

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Daniel Reichard, Frank DiLella and Michael Longoria

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Orfeh and Rachelle Rak

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Orfeh, Frank DiLella and Rachelle Rak

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Frances Ruffelle, Jenna Leigh Green, Orfeh, Frank DiLella, Alysha Umphress and Rachelle Rak

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Adriana Arcamone, Frank DiLella and Meghan Woods

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Alysha Umphress

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Daniel Reichard

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Daniel Reichard, Frank DiLella and Marc Tumminelli

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Jed Resnick, Donna Vivino, Nic Rouleau, Sean Burns and Liam Pierce

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Frank DiLella

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Christopher DiLella

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Orfeh

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Emmett Schaller, Frank DiLella and Richard Mumby

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Frank DiLella and Jeffrey Tousey

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Marc Rozic, Noble Black, Frank DiLella, Scott Currie, Sam Ashner, Robert Currie, Christopher DiLella and Brian Drost

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Ambiance at Frank DiLella's Birthday Party

Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Signage at Frank DiLella's Birthday Party



