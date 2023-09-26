Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's

The theatre journalist celebrated his birthday on September 24.
POPULAR
Frank DiLella, theatre journalist and the eight-time Emmy Award winning host of “On Stage” on Spectrum News NY1, recently celebrated his birthday with a star-studded bash at Sardi's. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the night below!
Since joining NY1 in 2004, DiLella has interviewed many legendary artists including Tom Hanks, Vanessa Redgrave, Bono, Nathan Lane, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Patti LuPone, Bette Midler, Bernadette Peters, Hugh Jackman, Tom Stoppard, Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Earl Jones, Chita Rivera, Jane Fonda, Ben Vereen, Angela Lansbury, Lady Gaga, Tony Kushner and Andrew Lloyd Webber.
In the spring of 2020, he hosted the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards.
In January of 2022, Frank executive produced and hosted the documentary – “Reopening: The Broadway Revival” for Great Performances on PBS.
In addition to his Emmys, DiLella is also the recipient of 6 New York Press Club Awards.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Frank DiLella and Nikki M. James
Erik Bottcher, Frank DiLella and Patricia Clarkson
Peggy Siegal, Frank DiLella and William Ivey Long
Tituss Burgess and Adrienne Warren
Frank DiLella and Adrienne Warren
Frank DiLella and Mike Killmon
Adrienne Warren, Jessica Vosk and Julia Murney
Pat DiLella, Frank DiLella and Irene Gandy
Patrick Pacheco and Frank DiLella
Julia Murney, Adrienne Warren, Tituss Burgess and Jessica Vosk
Julia Murney, Donna Vivino and Jessica Vosk
William Ivey Long and Irene Gandy
Frances Ruffelle and Richie Ridge
William Ivey Long, Frank DiLella and Susan Lee
Richie Ridge, William Ivey Long and Irene Gandy
Frank DiLella and Bruce Glikas
Nikki M. James, Jenna Leigh Green and Frances Ruffelle
Daniel Reichard and Frank DiLella
Bruce Glikas, Frank DiLella, Rachelle Rak and Frances Ruffelle
Christopher J. Hanke, Frank DiLella and Rob Sapp
Kerry McGrath and Noah Cornman
FrankDiLella, Sr., Christopher DiLella, Frank DiLella and Pat DiLella
Cheryl Wills and Frank DiLella
Christopher DiLella and Frank DiLella
Robin Sanders, Stephanie Simon, George Whipple, Frank DiLella and Cheryl Wills
Orfeh, Frank DiLella and Jenna Leigh Green
Frances Ruffelle, Frank DiLella and Rachelle Rak
Julie Halston and Patricia Clarkson
Frances Ruffelle, James Donegan and Alysha Umphress
Dominic Fumusa, Frank DiLella and Ilana Levine
Jen Namoff, Frank DiLella and Craig Burns
William Ivey Long and Peggy Siegel
Frank DiLella and Tituss Burgess
Richie Ridge and Frank DiLella
Erik Bottcher, Tituss Burgess, Craig Burns and Jen Namoff
Rachelle Rak, Kate Morgan Chadwick, Frank DiLella, Irene Gandy, Jessica Vosk, Julia Murney and Adrienne Warren
Jessica Vosk, Frank DiLella and Julia Murney
Frank DiLella, Patricia Clarkson and Bryan Batt
Julia Murney, Frank DiLella, Donna Vivino and Jessica Vosk
Krystal Joy Brown and Frank DiLella
Donna Vivino and Krystal Joy Brown
Todd Gross, Cody Williams, Frank DiLella, Morgan Steward and Alysha Umphress
Frank DiLella, Tituss Burgess and Orfeh
Daniel Reichard, Frank DiLella and Michael Longoria
Orfeh and Rachelle Rak
Orfeh, Frank DiLella and Rachelle Rak
Frances Ruffelle, Jenna Leigh Green, Orfeh, Frank DiLella, Alysha Umphress and Rachelle Rak
Adriana Arcamone, Frank DiLella and Meghan Woods
Daniel Reichard, Frank DiLella and Marc Tumminelli
Jed Resnick, Donna Vivino, Nic Rouleau, Sean Burns and Liam Pierce
Emmett Schaller, Frank DiLella and Richard Mumby
Frank DiLella and Jeffrey Tousey
Marc Rozic, Noble Black, Frank DiLella, Scott Currie, Sam Ashner, Robert Currie, Christopher DiLella and Brian Drost
Ambiance at Frank DiLella's Birthday Party
Signage at Frank DiLella's Birthday Party
Play Broadway Games
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You