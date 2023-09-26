Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's

Frank DiLella, theatre journalist and the eight-time Emmy Award winning host of “On Stage” on Spectrum News NY1, recently celebrated his birthday with a star-studded bash at Sardi's. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the night below!

Since joining NY1 in 2004, DiLella has interviewed many legendary artists including Tom Hanks, Vanessa Redgrave, Bono, Nathan Lane, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Patti LuPone, Bette Midler, Bernadette Peters, Hugh Jackman, Tom Stoppard, Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Earl Jones, Chita Rivera, Jane Fonda, Ben Vereen, Angela Lansbury, Lady Gaga, Tony Kushner and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

In the spring of 2020, he hosted the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards.

In January of 2022, Frank executive produced and hosted the documentary – “Reopening: The Broadway Revival” for Great Performances on PBS.

In addition to his Emmys, DiLella is also the recipient of 6 New York Press Club Awards.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas