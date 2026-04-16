Photos: Ian McKellen, Michaela Coel Attend THE CHRISTOPHERS Art Conversation in New York

NEON held its series of conversations and talkbacks inspired by the new film The Christophers this month. The series opened on Thursday, April 9th, with “The Art of Making The Christophers,” a live conversation with the filmmakers and cast in New York at the Breuer building.

In attendance were Tony Award winner Sir Ian McKellen and Michaela Coel, who star in the film, as well as director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. They joined art world leader Andrew Goldstein, formerly the head of Artnet News, to discuss the film and the connection between art and cinema. Take a look at photos from the event below.

The film itself tells the story of Julian Sklar (McKellen), a mainstay of the London art scene who has drifted into a cluttered, self-imposed seclusion since his breakout in the 1960s.

His two estranged children (James Corden, Jessica Gunning) enlist Lori (Michaela Coel), a young painter and sometime-forger, to pose as a prospective assistant and gain access to a fabled series of unfinished canvases Julian has buried deep in his home studio, in a deceptive bid to secure an inheritance for themselves. Now in theaters in New York and Los Angeles, the movie will expand nationwide on April 17th.

Photo Credit: ALIZAYUH