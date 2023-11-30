Photos: Hillary Clinton Visits PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway

PURLIE VICTORIOUS: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch is in performances until February 4th, 2024 on Broadway.
At the Wednesday evening performance of PURLIE VICTORIOUS: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch, the cast, led by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Kara Young, was treated to a special visit from former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton backstage at the Music Box Theatre. Secretary Clinton shared how much she enjoyed the show and memories of playwright Ossie Davis. She recounted to the cast how her husband, President Bill Clinton, gave a eulogy at Ossie Davis’ funeral on February 12, 2005.
See photos below:
The group was also joined by Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee’s daughter Hasna Muhammad and her son Jihaad Muhammad. Actor Glenn Turman, who starred alongside Ossie and Ruby in the original Broadway production of A Raisin In The Sun, was also at the show and spoke with the cast backstage on Wednesday night.
The strictly limited run of PURLIE VICTORIOUS: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch is in performances until February 4th, 2024 on Broadway.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Hasna Muhammad, Hillary Clinton
Jihaad Muhammad, Noah Pyzik, Bill Timoney, Jay O. Sanders, Hasna Muhammad, Billy Eugene Jones, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Leslie Odom, Jr., Heather Alicia Simms, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Glynn Turman, Noah Robbins, Kara Young, and Jeffrey Richards
Hillary Clinton and the cast
