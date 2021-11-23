Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside the SEUSSICAL 21st Anniversary Reunion at Feinstein's/54 Below

Seussical originally opened on Broadway in November 2000.

Nov. 23, 2021  

As part of Live from Feinstein's/54 Below, original Broadway cast members from Seussical reunited just last night for one night only to perform the beloved musical from the legendary team of Ahrens and Flaherty about courage, acceptance, friendship and love.

Performers included: Cameron Bowen, Kevin Chamberlin, Joyce Chittick, Natascia Diaz, David Engel, Sara Gettelfinger, Justin Gomlak Greer, Anthony Blair Hall, Ann Harada, Catrice Joseph, Eddie Korbich, Janine LaManna, Darren Lee, Tom Plotkin, Cathy Rigby, Jerome Vivona, and Stuart Zagnit.

The original production ran from November 30, 2000 to May 20, 2001.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty

Michael Farina, Tom Plotkin, Sara Gettelfinger, Kevin Chamberlin, Natascia Diaz, David Madore, Janine LaManna, Cameron Bowen, Jerome Vivona , Ann Harada, Catrice Joseph, David Engel, Joyce Chittick, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Eddie Korbich, Darren Lee, Justin Greer, Cathy Rigby, Anthony Blair Hall and Stuart Zagnit

Cathy Rigby

Ann Harada and Darren Lee

Joyce Chittick, Jerome Vivona and Natascia Diaz

Stuart Zagnit and Natascia Diaz

Ann Harada and Eddie Korbich

Sara Gettelfinger, Catrice Joseph and Natascia Diaz

Eddie Korbich and Stuart Zagnit

Janine LaManna, Stephen Flaherty, David Engel, Natascia Diaz, Lynn Ahrens and Sara Gettelfinger

Kevin Chamberlin and Tom Plotkin

Cathy Rigby and Kevin Chamberlin

Joyce Chittick and Jerome Vivona

Cameron Bowen and Anthony Blair Hall

Janine LaManna and Kevin Chamberlin

Ann Harada and Stuart Zagnit

David Engel, Tom Plotkin and Justin Greer

Lynn Ahrens, Kevin Chamberlin and Stephen Flaherty

Anthony Blair Hall and Natascia Diaz

Signage at Feinsteins 54 Below

Kevin Chamberlin, Cathy Rigby and the cast

Catrice Joseph,Sara Gettelfinger, Natascia Diaz and Kevin Chamberlin

Cameron Bowen and Anthony Blair Hall

Kevin Chamberlin

Cameron Bowen, Kevin Chamberlin and Anthony Blair Hall

Janine LaManna

Catrice Joseph, Natascia Diaz Sara Gettelfinger and Janine LaManna

Kevin Chamberlin, Justin Greer, David Engel, Tom Plotkin and Cathy Rigby

Kevin Chamberlin and Janine LaManna

Sara Gettelfinger, Catrice Joseph and Natascia Diaz

Catrice Joseph, Natascia Diaz, Sara Gettelfinger, Cathy Rigby and Kevin Chamberlin


