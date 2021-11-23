Photos: Go Inside the SEUSSICAL 21st Anniversary Reunion at Feinstein's/54 Below
Seussical originally opened on Broadway in November 2000.
As part of Live from Feinstein's/54 Below, original Broadway cast members from Seussical reunited just last night for one night only to perform the beloved musical from the legendary team of Ahrens and Flaherty about courage, acceptance, friendship and love.
Performers included: Cameron Bowen, Kevin Chamberlin, Joyce Chittick, Natascia Diaz, David Engel, Sara Gettelfinger, Justin Gomlak Greer, Anthony Blair Hall, Ann Harada, Catrice Joseph, Eddie Korbich, Janine LaManna, Darren Lee, Tom Plotkin, Cathy Rigby, Jerome Vivona, and Stuart Zagnit.
The original production ran from November 30, 2000 to May 20, 2001.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty
Michael Farina, Tom Plotkin, Sara Gettelfinger, Kevin Chamberlin, Natascia Diaz, David Madore, Janine LaManna, Cameron Bowen, Jerome Vivona , Ann Harada, Catrice Joseph, David Engel, Joyce Chittick, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Eddie Korbich, Darren Lee, Justin Greer, Cathy Rigby, Anthony Blair Hall and Stuart Zagnit
Ann Harada and Darren Lee
Joyce Chittick, Jerome Vivona and Natascia Diaz
Stuart Zagnit and Natascia Diaz
Sara Gettelfinger, Catrice Joseph and Natascia Diaz
Eddie Korbich and Stuart Zagnit
Janine LaManna, Stephen Flaherty, David Engel, Natascia Diaz, Lynn Ahrens and Sara Gettelfinger
Kevin Chamberlin and Tom Plotkin
Cathy Rigby and Kevin Chamberlin
Joyce Chittick and Jerome Vivona
Cameron Bowen and Anthony Blair Hall
Janine LaManna and Kevin Chamberlin
David Engel, Tom Plotkin and Justin Greer
Lynn Ahrens, Kevin Chamberlin and Stephen Flaherty
Anthony Blair Hall and Natascia Diaz
Signage at Feinsteins 54 Below
Kevin Chamberlin, Cathy Rigby and the cast
Catrice Joseph,Sara Gettelfinger, Natascia Diaz and Kevin Chamberlin
Cameron Bowen and Anthony Blair Hall
Cameron Bowen, Kevin Chamberlin and Anthony Blair Hall
Catrice Joseph, Natascia Diaz Sara Gettelfinger and Janine LaManna
Kevin Chamberlin, Justin Greer, David Engel, Tom Plotkin and Cathy Rigby
Kevin Chamberlin and Janine LaManna
Sara Gettelfinger, Catrice Joseph and Natascia Diaz
Catrice Joseph, Natascia Diaz, Sara Gettelfinger, Cathy Rigby and Kevin Chamberlin