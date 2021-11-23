Photos: Go Inside the SEUSSICAL 21st Anniversary Reunion at Feinstein's/54 Below

As part of Live from Feinstein's/54 Below, original Broadway cast members from Seussical reunited just last night for one night only to perform the beloved musical from the legendary team of Ahrens and Flaherty about courage, acceptance, friendship and love.

Performers included: Cameron Bowen, Kevin Chamberlin, Joyce Chittick, Natascia Diaz, David Engel, Sara Gettelfinger, Justin Gomlak Greer, Anthony Blair Hall, Ann Harada, Catrice Joseph, Eddie Korbich, Janine LaManna, Darren Lee, Tom Plotkin, Cathy Rigby, Jerome Vivona, and Stuart Zagnit.

The original production ran from November 30, 2000 to May 20, 2001.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas