Photos: Go Inside The New Group's SABBATH'S THEATER Opening Night Celebration

The New Group is presenting Sabbath’s Theater, adapted from the novel by Philip Roth by Ariel Levy and John Turturro. Directed by Jo Bonney, Sabbath’s Theater features Jason Kravits, Elizabeth Marvel and John Turturro. Originally slated through December 3, this world premiere limited engagement must end Sunday, December 17. Performances began October 10 in advance of Official Opening Night on Thursday, November 2 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street). Sabbath’s Theater, produced by The New Group with Karen Brooks Hopkins, launches The New Group’s 2023-2024 season.

See photos from opening night below!

Philip Roth’s fearlessly filthy, funny and moving novel takes the stage in this new play from Ariel Levy and John Turturro. When his secret life of debauchery comes to a heartbreaking end, disgraced puppet maker Mickey Sabbath plunges into increasingly mad and maddening encounters with people from his wild and wicked past. Part ghost story, part love story, Sabbath’s Theater unleashes Roth’s power to shock and amaze in this profound meditation on mortality and juicy celebration of life.

The complete cast features John Turturro (Severance, The Night Of) as Mickey Sabbath, Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland, House of Cards) as Drenka and others, and Jason Kravits (The Drowsy Chaperone, original Broadway cast) as Matijia and others. Jo Bonney (Cost of Living) directs.

The production includes Choreography by Kelly Devine, Scenic and Costume Design by Arnulfo Maldonado, Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter, Sound Design by Mikaal Sulaiman, Projection Design by Alex Basco Koch, Shadow Puppet Design by Erik Sanko and Wig and Makeup Design by J. Jared Janas. The Dialect Coach is Kate Wilson. The Casting Director is Judy Henderson, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson. Assistant Stage Manager is Stephen Michael Varnado.

Published in 1995, Sabbath's Theater won that year’s National Book Award and was a finalist for the 1996 Pulitzer Prize.

Subscriptions to the full season starting at $195 and Patron Ensemble Memberships starting at $1,000 are currently available at www.thenewgroup.org.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas