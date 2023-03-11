Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom

The 38th Annual Artios Awards were held on Thursday, March 9.

Mar. 11, 2023  

Casting Society honored excellence in casting across feature films, television, and theatre at the 38th Annual Artios Awards held on Thursday, March 9, with ceremonies in Los Angeles, New York and London. Yvette Nicole Brown hosted in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton, the New York ceremony was hosted by Amber Ruffin at the Edison Ballroom, and the London ceremony was hosted by Gordon Griffin M.B.E at the Union Club. The star-studded award ceremonies are Casting Society's first in person celebrations in three years hosting over 1,500 guests combining the three locations. The presenting sponsor was Spotlight.

Check out photos from the New York event below!

Honorees included Rita Moreno with the Lynn Stalmaster Award, Leslee Feldman with the Hoyt Bowers Award , Jessica Sherman with the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award. In attendance was CSA President Destiny Lilly, with presenters including actors Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), Paul Walter Hauser ("Black Bird," "The Afterparty," Richard Jewell), Andrew Leeds ("Barry," "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"), Melanie Lynskey ("Yellowjackets," "The Last Of Us"), Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abbott Elementary"), Britt Robertson ("The Rookie," "The Rookie: Feds"), Glynn Turman ("How To Get Away With Murder") and Tuc Watkins ("Uncoupled", The Boys in the Band)

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Amber Ruffin

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Sarita Choudhury

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Sarita Choudhury

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Morgan Spector

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Morgan Spector

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Jordan E. Cooper

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Jordan E. Cooper

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Khris Davis

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Khris Davis

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Celia Rose Gooding

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Celia Rose Gooding

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Katie Finneran

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Katie Finneran

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Raul Esparza

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Raul Esparza

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Rory Culkin

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Rory Culkin

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Peppermint

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Peppermint

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Rory Culkin and Peppermint

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Rory Culkin and Peppermint

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Darius de Haas, La Chanze, Allyson Tucker Mitchell and Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Darius de Haas, La Chanze, Allyson Tucker Mitchell and Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Darius de Haas, La Chanze, Celia Rose Gooding, Allyson Tucker Mitchell and Norm Lewis

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
La Chanze and Celia Rose Gooding

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
La Chanze and Celia Rose Gooding

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
La Chanze and Celia Rose Gooding

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
La Chanze

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
La Chanze

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
La Chanze

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Morgan Spector and Jordan E. Cooper

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Rory Culkin and Peppermint

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Sarita Choudhury and Rory Culkin

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Peppermint and Amber Ruffin

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
La Chanze, Jordan E. Cooper and Celia Rose Gooding

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Harrison Nesbit and Avy Kaufman

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
John Ort

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Bernard Telsey and Patrick Goodwin

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Dustin Presley, Scotty Anderson and Avy Kaufman

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Marisol Roncali

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Kate Geller

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Bernard Telsey, Karyn Casl and Adam Caldwell

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Merri Sugarman

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Tara Rubin and Merri Sugarman

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Tara Rubin

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Adam Caldwell, Charlie Hano and Karyn Casl

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Adam Caldwell and Charlie Hano

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Peter Van Dam, Tara Rubin and Kevin Metzger-Timson

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Peter Van Dam and Kevin Metzger-Timson

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Jason Thinger

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Peppermint and Charlie Hano

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Peppermint and Charlie Hano

Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
Nicholas Petrovich and Cindy Tolan



Related Stories
Photos: Glenn Close Visits SOME LIKE IT HOT Photo
Photos: Glenn Close Visits SOME LIKE IT HOT
See photos of Glenn Close visiting Some Like It Hot on Broadway!
Photos: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Cast and Creative Team Meet the Press Photo
Photos: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Cast and Creative Team Meet the Press
Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play,  directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, will begin previews March 25th at 8pm and will officially open on April 20th at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street). Check out photos of the cast and creative team here!
Photos: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Company Gets Ready for Broadway Photo
Photos: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Company Gets Ready for Broadway
Keep spreading the news! New York, New York is officially in rehearsals and we have new photos of the cast in action!
Photos: CAMELOT Company Celebrates First Preview Photo
Photos: CAMELOT Company Celebrates First Preview
See photos of the company of Lincoln Center Theater's Camelot celebrating their first preview!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Cast and Creative Team Meet the PressPhotos: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Cast and Creative Team Meet the Press
March 11, 2023

Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play,  directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, will begin previews March 25th at 8pm and will officially open on April 20th at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street). Check out photos of the cast and creative team here!
Photos: See Bernadette Peters, Kelli O'Hara, Lily Allen & More on the Red Carpet of A DOLL'S HOUSEPhotos: See Bernadette Peters, Kelli O'Hara, Lily Allen & More on the Red Carpet of A DOLL'S HOUSE
March 10, 2023

Check out photos from the red carpet at A Doll's House on Broadway!
Photos: Meet the Company of PETER PAN GOES WRONG on BroadwayPhotos: Meet the Company of PETER PAN GOES WRONG on Broadway
March 10, 2023

Yesterday was a press day gone right! Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway premiere of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international comedy sensation from Mischief. The company just met the press ahead of previews and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day.
Photos: On the Red Carpet with Jessica Chastain and the Cast of A DOLL'S HOUSEPhotos: On the Red Carpet with Jessica Chastain and the Cast of A DOLL'S HOUSE
March 10, 2023

Last night was a big night on Broadway as A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain, opened at the Hudson Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the company as they walk the red carpet to celebrate!
Photos: Sarah Ruhl & More Join LETTERS FROM MAX Special Event at The Signature TheatrePhotos: Sarah Ruhl & More Join LETTERS FROM MAX Special Event at The Signature Theatre
March 3, 2023

See photos from Milkweed Editions and Signature Theatre's evening in celebration of the world premiere of the stage adaption of Letters from Max: a poet, a teacher, a friendship by Sarah Ruhl and Max Ritvo.
share

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
& JULIET
SHUCKED
GREY HOUSE
FAT HAM
Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN’
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
FUNNY GIRL

Recommended for You

word game
Get Broadway's #1 Newsletter

News + special offers for Broadway Shows