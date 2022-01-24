Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SLAVE PLAY
Click Here for More Articles on SLAVE PLAY

Photos: Go Inside SLAVE PLAY's Closing Night on Broadway

pixeltracker

Slave Play closed yesterday, January 23, at the August Wilson Theatre.

Jan. 24, 2022  

Just yesterday, Slave Play, the ground-breaking work by Tony Award nominee Jeremy O. Harris under the direction of Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, officially closed at the August Wilson Theatre. Below, check out photos from the big night and watch as Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, who plays Kaneisha, performs her iconic virus monologue as an encore.

The cast of Slave Play features Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Jonathan Higginbotham, Devin Kawaoka, Tony Award nominee Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Tony Award nominee Annie McNamara, and Paul Alexander Nolan. Slave Play features understudies Eboni Flowers, Blake Russell, Luigi Sottile, Elizabeth Stahlmann, and Galen J. Williams.

Over one explosive weekend, three interracial couples inhabit the confines of a sprawling Southern plantation. As the heat is turned up on their volatile relationships, the line between fantasy and reality blurs and history begins to repeat itself.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson

Photos: Go Inside SLAVE PLAY's Closing Night on Broadway
Cast of Slave Play

Photos: Go Inside SLAVE PLAY's Closing Night on Broadway
Cast of Slave Play

Photos: Go Inside SLAVE PLAY's Closing Night on Broadway
Jeremy O. Harris and Cast of Slave Play

Photos: Go Inside SLAVE PLAY's Closing Night on Broadway
Jeremy O. Harris and Cast of Slave Play

Photos: Go Inside SLAVE PLAY's Closing Night on Broadway
Jeremy O. Harris

Photos: Go Inside SLAVE PLAY's Closing Night on Broadway
Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and Paul Alexander Nolan

Photos: Go Inside SLAVE PLAY's Closing Night on Broadway
Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and cast

Photos: Go Inside SLAVE PLAY's Closing Night on Broadway
Antoinette Crowe-Legacy

Photos: Go Inside SLAVE PLAY's Closing Night on Broadway
Cast of Slave Play

Photos: Go Inside SLAVE PLAY's Closing Night on Broadway
Company of Slave Play

Photos: Go Inside SLAVE PLAY's Closing Night on Broadway
Cast of Slave Play



Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee

More Hot Stories For You