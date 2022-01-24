Photos: Go Inside SLAVE PLAY's Closing Night on Broadway

Just yesterday, Slave Play, the ground-breaking work by Tony Award nominee Jeremy O. Harris under the direction of Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, officially closed at the August Wilson Theatre. Below, check out photos from the big night and watch as Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, who plays Kaneisha, performs her iconic virus monologue as an encore.

The cast of Slave Play features Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Jonathan Higginbotham, Devin Kawaoka, Tony Award nominee Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Tony Award nominee Annie McNamara, and Paul Alexander Nolan. Slave Play features understudies Eboni Flowers, Blake Russell, Luigi Sottile, Elizabeth Stahlmann, and Galen J. Williams.

Over one explosive weekend, three interracial couples inhabit the confines of a sprawling Southern plantation. As the heat is turned up on their volatile relationships, the line between fantasy and reality blurs and history begins to repeat itself.