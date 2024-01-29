Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for 60s Musical A SIGN OF THE TIMES

A Sign of the Times will open February 22, 2024 at New World Stages.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

Rehearsals are now underway for A Sign of the Times, a new musical featuring the songs of Petula Clark, Lesley Gore, Dusty Springfield, and other classic pop hits of the 1960s. BroadwayWorld is taking you behind the scenes with the cast below!

A Sign of the Times stars Chilina Kennedy (Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Paradise Square) as Cindy, two-time Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman (Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, Chicago) as Brian, Justin Matthew Sargent (Broadway: Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Rock of Ages) as Matt, Akron Lanier Watson (Broadway: Hamilton, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Color Purple) as Cody and Tony Award nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry (Broadway: 1776, Ain’t No Mo) as Tanya. 

The cast also features Cassie Austin (National Tour: Hello, Dolly!), Erica Simone Barnett (Broadway: Matilda the Musical), Alyssa Carol (Broadway: Bad Cinderella), Melessie Clark (Regional: Once on This Island, Into the Woods), Jeremiah Ginn (New York: The Immersive Great Gatsby, Murder for Two), Kuppi Alec Jessop (Regional: Mamma Mia!, Legally Blonde), Lena Matthews (National Tour: Jesus Christ Superstar), Maggie McDowell (Broadway: Kinky Boots, Disaster!), J Savage (Broadway: Bad Cinderella), Justin Showell (National Tour: Hamilton; Off-Broadway: Buena Vista Social Club), Michael Starr (Broadway: Bright Star) and Edward Staudenmayer (Broadway: Girl from the North Country, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me).  

Based on an original story by Richard J. Robin, A Sign of the Times features With a book by Lindsey Hope Pearlman (Roar!, Cassandra Complex), music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Joseph Church(Broadway: The Lion King, In the Heights), choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (Broadway/London: School of Rock, London: SuperYou), and direction by Gabriel Barre (Broadway: Amazing Grace; Off-Broadway: Almost Maine, The Wild Party). 

The year is 1965. With the country in transition – as the war in Vietnam rages on and struggles for civil rights and women’s liberation command headlines – one aspirational young woman finds herself in New York City, and ready to dive into this brave new world. In A Sign of the Times, journey back to America’s most unforgettable decade as a young photographer tries to make her way amid the changing times that defined an era. A totally original story with such classic songs as “Downtown,” “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Rescue Me,” and “I Know A Place,” plus dozens more, A Sign of the Times explodes with the music you love, and the madness that shaped that generation – and our own.  

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

A Sign of the Times
Chilina Kennedy, Crystal Lucas-Perry

A Sign of the Times
Crystal Lucas-Perry

A Sign of the Times
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Chilina Kennedy

A Sign of the Times
Edward Staudenmayer, Crystal Lucas-Perry, Chilina Kennedy

A Sign of the Times
Justin Showell, Lena Matthews, Kuppi Alec Jessop, Erica Simone Barnett

A Sign of the Times
Melessie Clark, Crystal Lucas-Perry, J Savage, Chilina Kennedy

A Sign of the Times
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Chilina Kennedy

A Sign of the Times
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Akron Lanier Watson

A Sign of the Times
Ryan Silverman, Chilina Kennedy

A Sign of the Times
Chilina Kennedy, Ryan Silverman

A Sign of the Times
Chilina Kennedy, Ryan Silverman

A Sign of the Times
Ryan Silverman

A Sign of the Times
Chilina Kennedy

A Sign of the Times
Akron Lanier Watson and the cast of A Sign of the Times

A Sign of the Times
Akron Lanier Watson and the cast of A Sign of the Times

A Sign of the Times
Akron Lanier Watson

A Sign of the Times
Akron Lanier Watson and the cast of A Sign of the Times

A Sign of the Times
Chilina Kennedy, Akron Lanier Watson and the cast of A Sign of the Times

A Sign of the Times
Melessie Clark, Akron Lanier Watson, Crystal Lucas-Perry, Chilina Kennedy

A Sign of the Times
Akron Lanier Watson, Crystal Lucas-Perry

A Sign of the Times
Akron Lanier Watson, Crystal Lucas-Perry

A Sign of the Times
Justin Matthew Sargent

A Sign of the Times
Chilina Kennedy, Akron Lanier Watson, Crystal Lucas-Perry, Justin Matthew Sargent

A Sign of the Times
Justin Matthew Sargent

A Sign of the Times
Chilina Kennedy, Justin Matthew Sargent

A Sign of the Times
Chilina Kennedy, Ryan Silverman

A Sign of the Times
Chilina Kennedy, Ryan Silverman

A Sign of the Times
Chilina Kennedy and the cast of A Sign of the Times

A Sign of the Times
Chilina Kennedy

A Sign of the Times
Justin Matthew Sargent

A Sign of the Times
Chilina Kennedy

A Sign of the Times
Akron Lanier Watson

A Sign of the Times
Chilina Kennedy, Justin Matthew Sargent

A Sign of the Times
Akron Lanier Watson, Crystal Lucas-Perry

A Sign of the Times
Akron Lanier Watson, Justin Matthew Sargent

A Sign of the Times
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Chilina Kennedy

A Sign of the Times
Chilina Kennedy, Justin Matthew Sargent

A Sign of the Times
The cast of A Sign of the Times

A Sign of the Times
The cast and creative team of A Sign of the Times

A Sign of the Times
Chilina Kennedy, Crystal Lucas-Perry

A Sign of the Times
Ryan Silverman, Justin Matthew Sargent, Chilina Kennedy, Crystal Lucas-Perry, Akron Lanier Watson

A Sign of the Times
Joann M. Hunter, Marie Grace LaFerrara, James Morgan, Gabriel Barre, Lindsey Hope Pearlman, Joseph Church




