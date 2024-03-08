Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of QUEEN OF HEARTS From Company XIV

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Company XIV opened their newest show “Queen of Hearts” at Theatre XIV in Bushwick with a glam Broadway crowd that came down the rabbit hole in attendance. See photos below.

Guests included Lorna Luft and her husband, Colin Freeman, J. Harrison Ghee, Daniel K. Isaac, Patrick Page with wife, Paige Davis, Jeanna de Waal , Andew O’Shanick, Steven Telsey, Cody Lassen, Alexander Robertson and more.

Fall down a rabbit hole of sensual wonders and surreal delights at Queen of Hearts, Company XIV’s sumptuous ode to Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll. Peer into a decadent dreamworld laced with a mesmerizing blend of stunning circus, shining chanteuses, brilliant burlesque, classical dance, and lavish design. This enchanting fall from innocence returns to Théâtre XIV March 1st.

The cast includes LEXXE and Emily Stockwell as Alice, Brandon Looney and Madison Rose as the Queen of Hearts. Classic characters including White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, Tweedles, Caterpillar, and Cheshire Cats are shared by Company members Joey Columbus, Erin Dillon, Morgan Doelp, Phillip Evans, Duane Gosa, Nicholas Katen, Alisa Mae, Nolan, Clairisa S. Patton, and Syrena.

The creative team includes Creator, Director and Choreographer Austin McCormick, Costume and Scenic Designer Zane Pihlström, Songwrighter LEXXE, Makeup Designer Sarah Cimino, Lighting Designer Brian Tovar, Sound Designer Julian Evans, Wig Designers Bryan Gonzale and Charlie August Kellogg, Rehearsal Director Nicolas Katen and Costume Shop Manager Jana Violante.