Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of QUEEN OF HEARTS From Company XIV

Opening Night of QUEEN OF HEARTS From Company XIV

Guests included Lorna Luft and her husband, Colin Freeman, J. Harrison Ghee, Daniel K. Isaac, Patrick Page with wife, Paige Davis, Jeanna de Waal and more.

By: Mar. 08, 2024
Company XIV opened their newest show “Queen of Hearts” at Theatre XIV in Bushwick with a glam Broadway crowd that came down the rabbit hole in attendance. See photos below.

Fall down a rabbit hole of sensual wonders and surreal delights at Queen of Hearts, Company XIV’s sumptuous ode to Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll. Peer into a decadent dreamworld laced with a mesmerizing blend of stunning circus, shining chanteuses, brilliant burlesque, classical dance, and lavish design. This enchanting fall from innocence returns to Théâtre XIV March 1st. 

The cast includes LEXXE and Emily Stockwell as Alice, Brandon Looney and Madison Rose as the Queen of Hearts. Classic characters including White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, Tweedles, Caterpillar, and Cheshire Cats are shared by Company members Joey Columbus, Erin Dillon, Morgan Doelp, Phillip Evans, Duane Gosa, Nicholas Katen, Alisa Mae, Nolan, Clairisa S. Patton, and Syrena.

The creative team includes Creator, Director and Choreographer Austin McCormick,  Costume and Scenic Designer Zane Pihlström, Songwrighter LEXXE, Makeup  Designer Sarah Cimino, Lighting Designer Brian Tovar, Sound Designer Julian  Evans, Wig Designers Bryan Gonzale and Charlie August Kellogg, Rehearsal  Director Nicolas Katen and Costume Shop Manager Jana Violante.  

Photo Credit: Deneka Peniston

Phlll VonAwesome, Nolan , LEXXE, Lorna Luft, Madison Rose
Phlll VonAwesome, Nolan , LEXXE, Lorna Luft, Madison Rose

Lorna Luft, Austin Mccormick
Lorna Luft, Austin Mccormick

LEXXE, J. Harrison Ghee
LEXXE, J. Harrison Ghee

Alexander Robertson and Hayden Ponjuan
Alexander Robertson and Hayden Ponjuan

Cailin Doran, Andrew O'Shanick
Cailin Doran, Andrew O'Shanick

Colin Freeman, Lorna Luft
Colin Freeman, Lorna Luft

Daniel K. Isaac, Scott Riser
Daniel K. Isaac, Scott Riser

J. Harrison Ghee and Guest
J. Harrison Ghee and Guest

J. Harrion Ghee
J. Harrion Ghee

Michael Lyles and Guest
Michael Lyles and Guest

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of QUEEN OF HEARTS From Company XIV
Photo by Deneka Peniston
Madison Rose, Nolan, Lorna Luft, LEXXE
Madison Rose, Nolan, Lorna Luft, LEXXE

Paige Davis, Patrick Page
Paige Davis, Patrick Page

Paige Davis, Patrick Page
Paige Davis, Patrick Page

Scott Riser, Daniel K. Isaac an Phill VonAwesome
Scott Riser, Daniel K. Isaac an Phill VonAwesome

Troy Iwata, Cody Lassen
Troy Iwata, Cody Lassen

Will Gleason and Fareez Giga
Will Gleason and Fareez Giga




