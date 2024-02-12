Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of OH, MARY!

The limited eight-week engagement runs through March 24, 2024.
The world premiere of of Oh, Mary! has officially opened at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Written by and starring Cole Escola and directed by Sam Pinkleton, this ridiculous new dark comedy follows a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (Cole Escola).
Check out photos from opening night below!
The limited eight-week engagement runs through March 24, 2024. See what the critics are saying HERE!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Tony Macht, James Scully, Cole Escola, Bianca Leigh and Conrad Ricamora
Tony Macht, James Scully, Cole Escola, Bianca Leigh, Peter Smith, Hannah Solow and Conrad Ricamora
Producer Carlee Briglia, Tony Macht, James Scully, Cole Escola, Bianca Leigh, Peter Smith, Hannah Solow, Conrad Ricamora, Producer Lucas McMahon, Producer Mike Lavoie and Director Sam Pinkleton
Cole Escola and Director Sam Pinkleton
Tony Macht
Tony Macht
Director Sam Pinkleton
Director Sam Pinkleton
Producers Lucas McMahon, Kevin McCollum, Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia
Busy Phillips, Amy Sedaris and Andy Cohen
Scenic Designers DOTS: Andrew Moerdyk, Santiago Orjuela-Laverde and Kimie Nishikawa
Bowen Wang
Cat Cohen
Cat Cohen
David Rysdahl and Zazie Beetz
David Rysdahl and Zazie Beetz
Zazie Beetz
Zazie Beetz
Shannon Woodard and Busy Phillips
Leah Hennessy, Ruby McCollister and Emily Allan
Brandon Uranowitz and Jeremy O. Harris
Sarah Sherman
Sarah Sherman
Sarah Sherman
Steven Phillips-Horst
Steven Phillips-Horst
Macy Rodman
Lucas McMahon and Ellie MacPherson
Jenny Gersten and Director Sam Pinkleton
Charlie McCollum, Kevin McCollum and Lynnette Perry McCollum
Diana DiMenna and Jeremy O. Harris
Kevin McCollum and Alex Timbers
Grace Kuhlenschmidt
Lily Marotta
Sound Designers Daniel Kluger and Drew Levy
Andy Snyder and Paul Downs Colaizzo
Tony Macht, James Scully, Cole Escola, Conrad Ricamora and Bianca Leigh
Signage at The Lortel Theater
