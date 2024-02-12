Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of OH, MARY!

The limited eight-week engagement runs through March 24, 2024.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

The world premiere of of Oh, Mary! has officially opened at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Written by and starring Cole Escola and directed by Sam Pinkleton, this ridiculous new dark comedy follows a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (Cole Escola).

Check out photos from opening night below!

The limited eight-week engagement runs through March 24, 2024. See what the critics are saying HERE

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Oh, Mary!
Tony Macht, James Scully, Cole Escola, Bianca Leigh and Conrad Ricamora

Oh, Mary!
Tony Macht, James Scully, Cole Escola, Bianca Leigh, Peter Smith, Hannah Solow and Conrad Ricamora

Oh, Mary!
Producer Carlee Briglia, Tony Macht, James Scully, Cole Escola, Bianca Leigh, Peter Smith, Hannah Solow, Conrad Ricamora, Producer Lucas McMahon, Producer Mike Lavoie and Director Sam Pinkleton

Oh, Mary!
Cole Escola

Oh, Mary!
Cole Escola

Oh, Mary!
Cole Escola

Oh, Mary!
Cole Escola and Director Sam Pinkleton

Oh, Mary!
Conrad Ricamora

Oh, Mary!
Conrad Ricamora

Oh, Mary!
Bianca Leigh

Oh, Mary!
Bianca Leigh

Oh, Mary!
Tony Macht

Oh, Mary!
Tony Macht

Oh, Mary!
James Scully

Oh, Mary!
James Scully

Oh, Mary!
James Scully

Oh, Mary!
Peter Smith

Oh, Mary!
Peter Smith

Oh, Mary!
Hannah Solow

Oh, Mary!
Hannah Solow

Oh, Mary!
Director Sam Pinkleton

Oh, Mary!
Director Sam Pinkleton

Oh, Mary!
Producers Lucas McMahon, Kevin McCollum, Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia

Oh, Mary!
Busy Phillips, Amy Sedaris and Andy Cohen

Oh, Mary!
L Morgan Lee

Oh, Mary!
L Morgan Lee

Oh, Mary!
Jackie Hoffman

Oh, Mary!
Jackie Hoffman

Oh, Mary!
Scenic Designers DOTS: Andrew Moerdyk, Santiago Orjuela-Laverde and Kimie Nishikawa

Oh, Mary!
Daniel K. Isaac

Oh, Mary!
Daniel K. Isaac

Oh, Mary!
Justin Vivian Bond

Oh, Mary!
Justin Vivian Bond

Oh, Mary!
Sas Goldberg and Jake Wilson

Oh, Mary!
Bowen Wang

Oh, Mary!
Julie Klausner

Oh, Mary!
Julie Klausner

Oh, Mary!
Kelvin Moon Loh

Oh, Mary!
Kelvin Moon Loh

Oh, Mary!
John Early

Oh, Mary!
Brandon Uranowitz

Oh, Mary!
Brandon Uranowitz

Oh, Mary!
Cat Cohen

Oh, Mary!
Cat Cohen

Oh, Mary!
Amy Sedaris

Oh, Mary!
Andy Cohen

Oh, Mary!
Andy Cohen and Amy Sedaris

Oh, Mary!
Andy Cohen and Amy Sedaris

Oh, Mary!
Jeremy O. Harris

Oh, Mary!
David Rysdahl and Zazie Beetz

Oh, Mary!
David Rysdahl and Zazie Beetz

Oh, Mary!
Zazie Beetz

Oh, Mary!
Zazie Beetz

Oh, Mary!
Alex Timbers

Oh, Mary!
Shannon Woodard and Busy Phillips

Oh, Mary!
Busy Phillips

Oh, Mary!
Busy Phillips

Oh, Mary!
Leah Hennessy, Ruby McCollister and Emily Allan

Oh, Mary!
Brandon Uranowitz and Jeremy O. Harris

Oh, Mary!
Sarah Sherman

Oh, Mary!
Sarah Sherman

Oh, Mary!
Sarah Sherman

Oh, Mary!
Steven Phillips-Horst

Oh, Mary!
Steven Phillips-Horst

Oh, Mary!
Macy Rodman

Oh, Mary!
Lucas McMahon and Ellie MacPherson

Oh, Mary!
Jenny Gersten and Director Sam Pinkleton

Oh, Mary!
Charlie McCollum, Kevin McCollum and Lynnette Perry McCollum

Oh, Mary!
Michael R. Jackson

Oh, Mary!
Roberta Colindrez

Oh, Mary!
Diana DiMenna and Jeremy O. Harris

Oh, Mary!
Kevin McCollum and Alex Timbers

Oh, Mary!
Grace Kuhlenschmidt

Oh, Mary!
Lily Marotta

Oh, Mary!
Aaron Jackson

Oh, Mary!
Aaron Jackson

Oh, Mary!
Josh Sharp

Oh, Mary!
Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson

Oh, Mary!
Sound Designers Daniel Kluger and Drew Levy

Oh, Mary!
Andy Snyder and Paul Downs Colaizzo

Oh, Mary!
Tony Macht, James Scully, Cole Escola, Conrad Ricamora and Bianca Leigh

Oh, Mary!
Signage at The Lortel Theater




Recommended For You