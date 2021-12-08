Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY?

Is There Still Sex in the City?, written by and starring Candace Bushnell, marks her stage debut in the city that started it all. Audiences will experience Bushnell's saucy humor and spot-on insights into life, love, relationships, and hear stories about how a young woman reinvented her life and in the process created a cultural phenomenon.

From her arrival in New York City alone with $20 in her pocket, to working her way up the ladder, to secrets behind the creation of SEX AND THE CITY and finding herself single again in her 50's ... the always provocative Candace Bushnell shares her fabulous philosophy through stories of fashion, literature, sex, and New York City, while pouring Cosmos in Manolos.

Is There Still Sex in the City? is directed by Lorin Latarro, and features scenic design by Anna Louizos; costume design by Lisa Zinni; lighting design by Travis McHale; sound design by Sadah Espii Proctor; and projection design by Caite Hevner.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas