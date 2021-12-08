Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY?
Check out photos of Candace Bushnell, Brooke Shields, Darren Star, Martha Stewart, Kelly Bensimon, Julia Haart, Brenda Vaccaro and more!
Is There Still Sex in the City?, written by and starring Candace Bushnell, marks her stage debut in the city that started it all. Audiences will experience Bushnell's saucy humor and spot-on insights into life, love, relationships, and hear stories about how a young woman reinvented her life and in the process created a cultural phenomenon.
Check out photos from opening night below!
From her arrival in New York City alone with $20 in her pocket, to working her way up the ladder, to secrets behind the creation of SEX AND THE CITY and finding herself single again in her 50's ... the always provocative Candace Bushnell shares her fabulous philosophy through stories of fashion, literature, sex, and New York City, while pouring Cosmos in Manolos.
Is There Still Sex in the City? is directed by Lorin Latarro, and features scenic design by Anna Louizos; costume design by Lisa Zinni; lighting design by Travis McHale; sound design by Sadah Espii Proctor; and projection design by Caite Hevner.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Signage at The Daryl Roth Theater
Director Lorin Latarro
Producers Josh Fiedler, Robyn Goodman, Alex Fraser and Marc Johnston
Lighting Designer Travis McHale, Director Lorin Latarro, Associate Director Nick Corley and Scenic Designer Anna Louizos
Costume Designer Lisa Zinni
Julia Haart
Shlomo Haart, Nathalie Ulander, Miriam Haart, Julia Haart and Robert Brotherton
Danielle Bernstein
Darren Star poses at the opening night of the new Candace Bushnell one-woman show "Is There Still Sex In The City?" at The Daryl Roth Theatre on December 7, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Travis Waldschmidt, Matthew Steffens and Michaeljon Slinger
Darren Star and Candace Bushnell
Darren Star, Candace Bushnell and Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields and Candace Bushnell
Director Lorin Latarro and Candace Bushnell
Daryl Roth Producer Marc Johnston, Producer Robyn Goodman, Producer Josh Fiedler, Candace Bushnell and Producer Alex Fraser
Candace Bushnell and Nicole Miller
Brenda Vaccaro and Candace Bushnell
Producer Josh Fiedler
Candace Bushnell and Belvedere Vodka US Ambassador Brian Stewart
Candace Bushnell and Dan Clay (aka "Carrie Dragshaw")
Candace Bushnell and Darren Star