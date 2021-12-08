Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY?

Check out photos of Candace Bushnell, Brooke Shields, Darren Star, Martha Stewart, Kelly Bensimon, Julia Haart, Brenda Vaccaro and more!

Dec. 8, 2021  

Is There Still Sex in the City?, written by and starring Candace Bushnell, marks her stage debut in the city that started it all. Audiences will experience Bushnell's saucy humor and spot-on insights into life, love, relationships, and hear stories about how a young woman reinvented her life and in the process created a cultural phenomenon.

Check out photos from opening night below!

From her arrival in New York City alone with $20 in her pocket, to working her way up the ladder, to secrets behind the creation of SEX AND THE CITY and finding herself single again in her 50's ... the always provocative Candace Bushnell shares her fabulous philosophy through stories of fashion, literature, sex, and New York City, while pouring Cosmos in Manolos.

Is There Still Sex in the City? is directed by Lorin Latarro, and features scenic design by Anna Louizos; costume design by Lisa Zinni; lighting design by Travis McHale; sound design by Sadah Espii Proctor; and projection design by Caite Hevner.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

Signage at The Daryl Roth Theater
Signage at The Daryl Roth Theater

Signage at The Daryl Roth Theater
Signage at The Daryl Roth Theater

Candace Bushnell
Candace Bushnell

Candace Bushnell
Candace Bushnell

Director Lorin Latarro
Director Lorin Latarro

Director Lorin Latarro
Director Lorin Latarro

Monica Seles
Monica Seles

Monica Seles
Monica Seles

Kelly Bensimon
Kelly Bensimon

Kelly Bensimon
Kelly Bensimon

Producers Josh Fiedler, Robyn Goodman, Alex Fraser and Marc Johnston
Producers Josh Fiedler, Robyn Goodman, Alex Fraser and Marc Johnston

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY?
Lighting Designer Travis McHale, Director Lorin Latarro, Associate Director Nick Corley and Scenic Designer Anna Louizos

Costume Designer Lisa Zinni
Costume Designer Lisa Zinni

Costume Designer Lisa Zinni
Costume Designer Lisa Zinni

Stephanie March
Stephanie March

Stephanie March
Stephanie March

Nicole Miller
Nicole Miller

Nicole Miller
Nicole Miller

Julia Haart
Julia Haart

Julia Haart
Julia Haart

Shlomo Haart, Nathalie Ulander, Miriam Haart, Julia Haart and Robert Brotherton
Shlomo Haart, Nathalie Ulander, Miriam Haart, Julia Haart and Robert Brotherton

Daryl Roth
Daryl Roth

Daryl Roth
Daryl Roth

Brenda Vaccaro
Brenda Vaccaro

Danielle Bernstein
Danielle Bernstein

Danielle Bernstein
Danielle Bernstein

Katie Sands
Katie Sands

Katie Sands
Katie Sands

Lora Lee Gayer
Lora Lee Gayer

Lora Lee Gayer
Lora Lee Gayer

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY?
Darren Star poses at the opening night of the new Candace Bushnell one-woman show "Is There Still Sex In The City?" at The Daryl Roth Theatre on December 7, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Darren Star
Darren Star

Travis Waldschmidt, Matthew Steffens and Michaeljon Slinger
Travis Waldschmidt, Matthew Steffens and Michaeljon Slinger

Erich Bergen
Erich Bergen

Erich Bergen
Erich Bergen

Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart

Andrew McCarthy
Andrew McCarthy

Andrew McCarthy
Andrew McCarthy

Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields

Darren Star and Candace Bushnell
Darren Star and Candace Bushnell

Darren Star, Candace Bushnell and Brooke Shields
Darren Star, Candace Bushnell and Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields and Candace Bushnell
Brooke Shields and Candace Bushnell

Brooke Shields and Candace Bushnell
Brooke Shields and Candace Bushnell

Candace Bushnell
Candace Bushnell

Candace Bushnell
Candace Bushnell

Director Lorin Latarro and Candace Bushnell
Director Lorin Latarro and Candace Bushnell

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY?
Daryl Roth Producer Marc Johnston, Producer Robyn Goodman, Producer Josh Fiedler, Candace Bushnell and Producer Alex Fraser

Candace Bushnell and Nicole Miller
Candace Bushnell and Nicole Miller

Candace Bushnell and Nicole Miller
Candace Bushnell and Nicole Miller

Brenda Vaccaro and Candace Bushnell
Brenda Vaccaro and Candace Bushnell

Candace Bushnell
Candace Bushnell

Producer Josh Fiedler
Producer Josh Fiedler

Darren Star
Darren Star

Candace Bushnell
Candace Bushnell

Candace Bushnell and Belvedere Vodka US Ambassador Brian Stewart
Candace Bushnell and Belvedere Vodka US Ambassador Brian Stewart

Candace Bushnell and Dan Clay (aka "Carrie Dragshaw")
Candace Bushnell and Dan Clay (aka "Carrie Dragshaw")

Candace Bushnell and Darren Star
Candace Bushnell and Darren Star

Jim Coleman and Candace Bushnell
Jim Coleman and Candace Bushnell


