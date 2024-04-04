Photos: Go Inside Deaf Broadway's RENT, Performed in ASL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Earlier this week at Lincoln Center, Deaf Broadway brought a groundbreaking performance of Jonathan Larson's RENT to life, featuring a full cast of seasoned Deaf actors performing in American Sign Language. The concert, part of the American Songbook series, put Deaf and ASL communities front and center. Check out photos below and watch a sneak peeek here.

This sold out, one-night only performance was accompanied by the original Broadway cast album and dynamic English captions, ensuring an inclusive experience for all. Music: Not Impossible, a wearable technology that translates sound onto the skin through vibration, was available for attendees to provide all users a unique and nuanced music experience.

The cast included: James Caverly (Mark), John McGinty (Roger), Anjel Piñero (Mimi), Joey Antonio (Angel), Kailyn Aaron-Lozano (Joanne/Director of Artistic Sign Language), Gabriel “Gab” Silva (Collins), Sandra Mae Frank (Maureen), Tyler James Fortson (Benny), Treshelle Edmond (Ensemble), Samuel Langshteyn (Ensemble), Malik Paris (Ensemble), Heba Toulan (Ensemble).

ABOUT DEAF BROADWAY

Deaf Broadway, which just celebrated its 4-year anniversary, was founded with a mission to provide unprecedented visual access to iconic American theater works. The company's casts and creative teams are composed of both exciting new talent and tested professionals, all Deaf and hard of hearing artists. Utilizing Deaf Broadway's signature ASL interface methodology, the company makes classics of the Great White Way accessible and enjoyable, most of them for the first time in history, for the Deaf and ASL communities.

Photo Credit: Lawrence Sumulong