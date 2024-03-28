Video: Deaf Broadway Performs SEASONS OF LOVE from Jonathan Larson's RENT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch as Members of Deaf Broadway perform Seasons of Love from the musical RENT by Jonathan Larson in an all-new video. Deaf Broadway will be performing RENT as part of the Lincoln Center American Songbook Series on Monday, April 1st, 2024.

Deaf Broadway’s groundbreaking iteration of Jonathan Larson’s RENT is presented by a full cast of seasoned Deaf performers from Broadway and Hollywood, bringing excerpts of the Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning musical to vivid life through American Sign Language.

The event will be accompanied by the original Broadway cast album of the show and dynamic captions in English, making this a thrilling, one-night-only performance for all.

Founded on Stephen Sondheim’s 90th birthday in 2020, Deaf Broadway's core mission is to provide unprecedented visual access to the most iconic works of the American theater.

The company's casts and creative teams are composed of both exciting new talent and tested professionals, all Deaf and hard of hearing artists.

Utilizing Deaf Broadway's signature American Sign Language interface methodology, the company makes classics of the Great White Way accessible and enjoyable, most of them for the first time in history, for the Deaf and ASL communities.