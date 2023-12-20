Photos: Go Inside Daniel Reichard's MR. CHRISTMAS: A Holiday Celebration at The Cutting Room

This engagement marked Reichard's solo debut at The Cutting Room and his 15th New York City holiday show.
Broadway and concert performer, Daniel Reichard, took the stage at The Cutting Room in New York City on December 19, 2023, at 8 PM for his annual holiday show, “Mr. Christmas!” This engagement marked Reichard's solo debut at The Cutting Room and his 15th New York City holiday show.
While performing the role of Bob Gaudio in the Original Cast of Broadway's Jersey Boys in 2006, Reichard took to the cabaret stage on a night-off to present a sold-out holiday show at the Metropolitan Room, and returned the next December, beginning an annual tradition. Reichard would go on to present new versions at the Alvin Ailey Theatre, Lincoln Center's Kaplan Penthouse, Birdland Jazz Club, 54 Below, the Triad, Haswell Green's, and Pangea. “Mr. Christmas!” included holiday songs from the worlds of film, Broadway, and radio–songs never performed in previous editions and favorites from Christmas shows past.
The show was music directed by Reichard's longtime collaborator, Jesse Vargas, who was be joined by Alex Wyatt on the drums, Brian Holtz on the bass, David Cinquegrana on the guitar, Justin Vance on the reeds, and Jay Webb on the trumpet.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Daniel Reichard and Kelly Kinsella
Daniel Reichard and Kelly Kinsella
Daniel Reichard and Patrick McCollum
Musical Director Jesse Vargas and Daniel Reichard
Musical Director Jesse Vargas and Daniel Reichard
Daniel Reichard and and special guest Alysha Umphress
Daniel Reichard, Jesse Vargas, Joey LeVarco, Casey Shuler and The Band
Joey LeVarco, Daniel Reichard and Casey Shuler
Maddy Wyatt, Daniel Reichard and Celia Keenan-Bolger
Maddy Wyatt, Daniel Reichard, Celia Keenan-Bolger and Todd Buonopane
Daniel Reichard and Todd Buonopane
Daniel Reichard and Celia Keenan-Bolger
Jelani Alladin and Daniel Reichard
Daniel Reichard and Michael Longoria
Jesse Vargas and Family with Daniel Reichard
Daniel Reichard and Joey Dudding
Adam Perry, Daniel Reichard and Charlie Williams
Daniel Reichard, Patrick McCollum, Pat DiLella and Family
Chris Hartley, Christopher Spaulding, Daniel Reichard, Joey Dudding, Rob Eggleston, Kate McAllister, Patrick McCollum and Matthew Richards
Carey Stomkin, Daniel Reichard and Brittany Marcin
Patrick McCollum and Daniel Reichard
Jesse Vargas and Daniel Reichard
