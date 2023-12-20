Photos: Go Inside Daniel Reichard's MR. CHRISTMAS: A Holiday Celebration at The Cutting Room

This engagement marked Reichard's solo debut at The Cutting Room and his 15th New York City holiday show.

Dec. 20, 2023

Broadway and concert performer, Daniel Reichard, took the stage at The Cutting Room in New York City on December 19, 2023, at 8 PM for his annual holiday show, “Mr. Christmas!” This engagement marked Reichard's solo debut at The Cutting Room and his 15th New York City holiday show.

See photos below!

While performing the role of Bob Gaudio in the Original Cast of Broadway's Jersey Boys in 2006, Reichard took to the cabaret stage on a night-off to present a sold-out holiday show at the Metropolitan Room, and returned the next December, beginning an annual tradition. Reichard would go on to present new versions at the Alvin Ailey Theatre, Lincoln Center's Kaplan Penthouse, Birdland Jazz Club, 54 Below, the Triad, Haswell Green's, and Pangea. “Mr. Christmas!” included holiday songs from the worlds of film, Broadway, and radio–songs never performed in previous editions and favorites from Christmas shows past.

The show was music directed by Reichard's longtime collaborator, Jesse Vargas, who was be joined by Alex Wyatt on the drums, Brian Holtz on the bass, David Cinquegrana on the guitar, Justin Vance on the reeds, and Jay Webb on the trumpet.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas



