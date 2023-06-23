Photos: Go Inside Al Hirschfeld's 120th Birthday Celebration at The Museum of Broadway

Notable guests included Peter Friedman, John Leguizamo, Mark Jacoby, and Clifton Davis, all of whom were featured in the exhibit.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Auli'i Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Norm Lewis, and More Will Lead Manhattan Concert Producti Photo 3 Cravalho, Fisher, Lewis, and More Will Lead CHILDREN OF EDEN Concert
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 4 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!

Museum of Broadway
Click Here for More on Museum of Broadway

On Wednesday evening The Museum of Broadway hosted an event celebrating Al Hirschfeld’s 120th birthday and the success of the museum’s first special exhibit, The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld, curated by David Leopold, Creative Director of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation before it closed to the public.

Check out photos below!
 
The celebratory evening included cocktails, cookies, cake, and a lovely set of speeches from David Leopold and Louise Kerz Hirschfeld. Notable guests included Peter Friedman, John Leguizamo, Mark Jacoby, and Clifton Davis, all of whom were featured in the exhibit.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 



RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: André De Shields Reprises Role of The Wiz With Brooklyn Nets Photo
Photos: André De Shields Reprises Role of The Wiz With Brooklyn Nets

See photos of Tony Award winner André De Shields reprising his role as The Wiz at the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucs game at Barclays Center, Brooklyn.

2
Interview: Julie Boardman & Diane Nicoletti Talk Museum of Broadway Photo
Interview: Julie Boardman & Diane Nicoletti Talk Museum of Broadway

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with the co-founders of the Museum of Broadway Julie Boardman and Diane Nicoletti!

3
See a Conversation with FAT HAM Creatives at Museum of Broadway Photo
See a Conversation with FAT HAM Creatives at Museum of Broadway

On Tuesday, February 28th at 10:00 AM The Museum of Broadway will be hosting a creative conversation in their studio space about the upcoming Broadway play, FAT HAM.

4
Museum of Broadway to Host Conversation with Historian Ben West Photo
Museum of Broadway to Host Conversation with Historian Ben West

On February 22nd, the Museum of Broadway will be presenting a free lecture from Resident Historian and Timeline Walls Curator Ben West, titled “Early Black Authors of the American Musical.”

More Hot Stories For You

Tony Winning Lyricist and Songwriter Sheldon Harnick Dies at Age 99Tony Winning Lyricist and Songwriter Sheldon Harnick Dies at Age 99
How to Watch the 2023 Jimmy Awards- Live Monday at 7:30pm ETHow to Watch the 2023 Jimmy Awards- Live Monday at 7:30pm ET
BROADWAY BARKS Returns Next MonthBROADWAY BARKS Returns Next Month
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Opens in Japan This WeekMOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Opens in Japan This Week

Videos

Photos & Video: Inside THE GREAT GATSBY - THE IMMERSIVE SHOW Video Photos & Video: Inside THE GREAT GATSBY - THE IMMERSIVE SHOW
Go Inside Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Video
WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You