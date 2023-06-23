Photos: Go Inside Al Hirschfeld's 120th Birthday Celebration at The Museum of Broadway

On Wednesday evening The Museum of Broadway hosted an event celebrating Al Hirschfeld’s 120th birthday and the success of the museum’s first special exhibit, The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld, curated by David Leopold, Creative Director of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation before it closed to the public.

Check out photos below!



The celebratory evening included cocktails, cookies, cake, and a lovely set of speeches from David Leopold and Louise Kerz Hirschfeld. Notable guests included Peter Friedman, John Leguizamo, Mark Jacoby, and Clifton Davis, all of whom were featured in the exhibit.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas