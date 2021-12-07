Photos: Go Inside A BROADWAY CELEBRATION, Honoring Eight Black Playwrights on Broadway This Season

CAA Amplify, Broadway Advocacy Coalition, and The Movement Theatre Company co-hosted a celebration of this fall's eight Black playwrights on Broadway. The event was held on Monday, December 6th at the Paradise Room at The Times Square EDITION.

The special event featured appearances by seven of this season's playwrights including Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play), Lynn Nottage (Clyde's), Douglas Lyons (Chicken & Biscuits), Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Lackawanna Blues), Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu (Pass Over), Dominique Morisseau (Skeleton Crew) and Keenan Scott II (Thoughts of a Colored Man).

The evening included remarks by Britton Smith of Tony Award Winning Broadway Advocacy Coalition, Deadria Harrington, David Mendizábal, Taylor Reynolds, and Eric Lockley of the Movement Theatre Company and Ruben Garcia and Kevin Lin, Co-Heads of CAA Amplify, Mandell Crawley of Morgan Stanley, as well as virtual contributions by host committee members Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson.

Actor and singer Dyllón Burnside (Thoughts of a Colored Man, "Pose") surprised the audience with a rousing performance featuring three numbers including his recent single "Heaven" as well as "Young, Gifted & Black" with his Thoughts of a Colored Man co-stars Bryan Terrell Clark and Luke James.

The crowd sipped cocktails, celebrated and danced to music by DJ Ari Grooves.

Other notable attendees included Isaac Powell ("Modern Love"), Mikayla Bartholomew (King Richard), Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, DeRay Mckesson, Jessica Frances Dukes, Whitney White, Michael Urie, James Aslop, Miles G. Jackson, Alysia Reiner, David Henry Hwang, Ted Chapin, Emilio Sosa, Douglas Lyons, Suzan-Lori Parks, Steve H. Boradnax III, Charles Randolph-White, Danya Taymor, Gabriel Ebert, Chalia La Tour, Kara Young, Alana Raquel Bowers, Edmund Donovan, Ryan J. Haddad, Camile Upshaw, Cody Renard Richard, Danielle Campbell, Devin Kawaoka and Kate Whoriskey.