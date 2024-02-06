Photos: Get an Inside Look Into HARMONY's Final Weekend Events

See Bruce Sussman receiving a portrait at Sardi's and more.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s musical “Harmony” had an event filled final weekend on Broadway starting on Friday with the portrait unveiling at Sardi’s for the show’s lyricist and author, Bruce Sussman. 

Bruce, who has been Barry’s writing partner for close to 50 years was honored by Sardi’s owner, Max Klimavicius with the portrait that will be placed next to Manilow who received one years back when he did his one man show on Broadway.  

Saturday night brought George Takei to the show, who congratulated the cast backstage following the performance.  And then came Sunday, the final performance. Following the show, the cast , creatives, and front of house and backstage crews partied over at Bond 45 Restaurant.

