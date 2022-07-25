Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BETWEEN THE LINES
Click Here for More on BETWEEN THE LINES

Photos: Former ALADDIN Co-Stars Telly Leung & Arielle Jacobs Reunite at BETWEEN THE LINES

Between the Lines is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world.

Jul. 25, 2022  

The new Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines is now open at the Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage (305 West 43rd Street). Based on the novel by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, Between the Lines stars Arielle Jacobs as Delilah and Jake David Smith as Prince Oliver. Telly Leung, who played "Aladdin" opposite Arielle Jacobs' "Jasmine" on Broadway came to see Between the Lines and snapped a photo with her, as well as her new prince, Jake David Smith.

Check out the photos below!

BETWEEN THE LINES is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You


Ed Harris to Take Part in Magic Theatre's 2022 Gala in August
July 25, 2022

Magic Theatre announced that the Company will host its 2022 Gala MAGIC THEATRE GALA AND AFTERPARTY at One Fort Mason in San Francisco on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Joining the evening as their Special Guest will be the Legend Ed Harris- bringing the history of the Magic glory to today.
TOARTS Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring 37 Events
July 25, 2022

TOArts has announced the current line-up for the 2022-2023 season, featuring 37 engaging new events.  Included are music, dance, blues, comedy, magic and theater.
Listen: Claybourne Elder Talks COMPANY, THE GILDED AGE & More on THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast
July 25, 2022

Robert Peterpaul, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, welcomed Claybourne Elder back to the The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul this week on the first ever LIVE episode. Listen here!
JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY with Billy Stritch, Bobby Conte, Ashley Pezzotti Duo & More to Perform at Birdland in August
July 25, 2022

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater are open this August with a full slate of nightly performances!  At Birdland Jazz Club, catch John Pizzarelli Trio, Sam Gravitte, Alexa Tarantino Quartet, Karen Mason, Artemis, John Yao Orchestra Plays Bird, Bobby Conte, and more.
Kara Young and David Zayas Join COST OF LIVING Broadway Premiere; Performance Dates Announced
July 25, 2022

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced full casting and performance dates for the Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living, written by Martyna Majok (Sanctuary City, Ironbound) and directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney (72 Miles to Go..., By The Way, Meet Vera Stark).