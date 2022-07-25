Photos: Former ALADDIN Co-Stars Telly Leung & Arielle Jacobs Reunite at BETWEEN THE LINES

The new Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines is now open at the Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage (305 West 43rd Street). Based on the novel by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, Between the Lines stars Arielle Jacobs as Delilah and Jake David Smith as Prince Oliver. Telly Leung, who played "Aladdin" opposite Arielle Jacobs' "Jasmine" on Broadway came to see Between the Lines and snapped a photo with her, as well as her new prince, Jake David Smith.

Check out the photos below!

BETWEEN THE LINES is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive.