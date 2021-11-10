Photos: First Look at the New Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
The Play That Goes Wrong is currently playing at New World Stages.
The Play That Goes Wrong is officially back in performances off Broadway at New World Stages. We've got your first look at the cast in action!
The Play That Goes Wrong features Jesse Aaronson as Max, Ryan Vincent Anderson as Trevor, Brent Bateman as Robert, Bartley Booz as Dennis, Matt Harrington as Chris, Ashley N. Hildreth as Annie, Chris Lanceley as Jonathan, and Maggie Weston as Sandra. The cast also includes Damien Brett, Ellie MacPherson, Laura D'Andre, and Sid Solomon.
The Play That Goes Wrong began performance at New World Stages on February 11, 2019 and opened on February 20, 2019.
The Play That Goes Wrong is directed by Matt DiCarlo featuring set design by Tony Award winner Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, and sound design by Beth Lake. The original Broadway direction is by Mark Bell and featured lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.
Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel
Ashley N. Hildreth & Ryan Vincent Anderson
Ashley N. Hildreth
The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong
The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong
Bartley Booz, Brent Bateman, Jesse Aaronson, Chris Lanceley and Maggie Weston
Brent Bateman, Chris Lanceley, and Bartley Booz, Maggie Weston and Jesse Aaronson
Bartley Booz, Brent Bateman, Jesse Aaronson, Ashley N. Hildreth, Sid Solomon, Ellie MacPherson, Damien Brett, Laura D'Andre, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Chris Lanceley, Matt Harrington, and Maggie Weston
Brent Bateman, Chris Lanceley, Ashley N. Hildreth, Ryan Vincent Anderson, and Maggie Weston
Jesse Aaronson and Maggie Weston
Jesse Aaronson and Brent Bateman
Brent Bateman and Jesse Aaronson
The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong
Brent Bateman, Bartley Booz, Matt Harrington, and Jesse Aaronson