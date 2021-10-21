Photos: First Look at the Cast (and Puppets) of WINNIE THE POOH

Pooh Bear is bring the Hundred Acre Wood to midtown Manhattan! Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation created by Jonathan Rockefeller begins performances today, October 21, 2021, at Theatre Row and BroadwayWorld has your first look at the cast in action!

The cast includes Jake Bazel (TV: "Sesame Street"; Off-Broadway: Paddington Gets in a Jam ) as Pooh, Chris Palmieri (TV" Emmy nominated Snug's House) as Tigger, Kirsty Moon (Rockefeller Productions' The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam) as Piglet/Roo, Emmanuel Elpenord (Rockefeller Productions' The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show) as Eeyore, Rabbit & Owl and Kristina Dizon (National Tour: "Sesame Street") as Kanga, Sebastiano Ricci is the understudy.

The creative team includes Nate Edmonson (Original Music and Orchestrations) Matthew Lish (Puppet & Prop Coordinator), Lindsay McWilliams (Costume Designer), Jamie Roderick (Lighting Design), David Goldstein, Matthew Herman, Johnny Figueredo (Scenic), and Hannah Delmore (Production Stage Manager).

Puppets are Created by Rockefeller Productions (Puppets): Matthew Lish, Ben Durocher (Lead Puppet Builders) Jonathan Rockefeller (Creative Director).

Breaking box office records, Rockefeller Productions will debut its newest and most anticipated production Disney Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, featuring songs by The Sherman Brothers and A.A. Milne.. This beautifully crafted musical stage adaptation is set deep in the Hundred Acre Wood and told with stunning life-size puppetry through the eyes of the Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl (and Tigger too!).

Tickets are now available by visiting www.WinnieThePoohShow.com