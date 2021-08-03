Photos: First Look at Tony Yazbeck, Carmen Cusack & Harry Hadden-Paton in FLYING OVER SUNSET

Tickets are now available for Lincoln Center Theater's production of the new musical Flying Over Sunset. The musical, with book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie, featuring choreography by Michelle Dorrance, will reopen the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street) when performances begin on Thursday, November 11 at 8pm. Opening night is Monday, December 13.

Set in the 1950's, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people - writer Aldous Huxley (to be played by Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) - each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

FLYING OVER SUNSET has sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, projections by 59 Productions, and casting by Telsey + Company, with orchestrations by Michael Starobin, and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby. Flying Over Sunset is produced in association with Jack Shear. Rick Steiger is the Production Stage Manager.

Tickets to Flying Over Sunset are currently available at telecharge.com or by visiting www.FlyingOverSunset.com. A limited number of tickets priced at $32 are available at every performance through LincTix, LCT's program for 21 to 35 year olds. For information and to enroll, visit LincTix.org.