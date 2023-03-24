Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Sutton Foster Hosting GREAT PERFORMANCES 50th Anniversary Concert

“Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway” was recorded live for a national PBS broadcast and streaming premiere on May 12, 2023.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster (Anything Goes, Music Man) hosted last night's star-studded "Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway" concert at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

The very special concert hosted by Foster was held in honor of the 50th anniversary of the WNET Group's Emmy-winning Great Performances and spotlighted milestone shows and songs from 1973 to 2023 performed by a cast of original stars and a new generation of up-and-coming talent.

In addition to Foster, among the stage and screen legends who performed at the concert are: Sara Bareilles (Waitress), Shoshana Bean (Mr. Saturday Night), Corbin Bleu (Kiss Me, Kate), André De Shields (Hadestown), Raul Esparza (Company), Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge!), James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill), Ledisi ("Pieces of Me"), Norm Lewis (Les Misérables), Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire), Donna McKechnie (A Chorus Line), Patina Miller (Pippin), Jessie Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Mamie Parris (Cats), Solea Pfeiffer (Almost Famous), Chita Rivera (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Kiss Me, Kate), and Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods), along with some of Broadway's rising young talent.

Check out photos of Foster hosting the concert here:

Sutton Foster and company in "Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway"

Sutton Foster in "Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway"

Sutton Foster and company in "Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway"

Photo credit: Joseph Sinnott



