Photos: First Look at Julie Reiber, Benjamin Eakeley & Teralin Jones in JAGGED LITTLE PILL North American Tour

The Toronto premiere of Jagged Little Pill will play the Princess of Wales Theatre, beginning performances on Tuesday October 24 through November 26, 2023.

Check out new photos below!

Tickets are available now at Click Here or by calling 1-800-461-3333.





Toronto native Jade McLeod (they/them) will continue their role as Jo in the touring company of Jagged Little Pill. After graduating from St. Clair College in 2017, Jade has performed in shows across Canada such as Mamma Mia!, Priscilla Queen of the Desert & Feelin’ Groovy (Stage West Calgary).

Julie Reiber (she/her), Benjamin Eakeley (he/him) and Teralin Jones (all pronouns) join the cast for year two, with year one principals Dillon Klena (Nick Healy, he/him), and Allison Sheppard (Bella Fox, she/her) continuing their roles.



The ensemble includes Lee H. Alexander (he/him), Delaney Brown (she/they), Justin Scott Brown (he/him), Chelle Denton (she/her), Shelby Finnie (she/her), Rishi Golani (he/him), Liesie Kelly (they/them), Cydney Kutcipal (they/them), Jordan Quisno (he/him), Carmella

Taitt (she/her), Alexander Tan (he/she/they), Daniel Thimm (he/him) and Elaine Watson (she/her). The cast also includes Naima Alakham (she/her), Claire Crause (she/her), Sophie Lee Morris (she/her), Sergio Pasquariello (he/him) and George Vickers V (he/him) as swings.

The North American tour of Jagged Little Pill launched September 6, 2022 at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, NV and has played more than 30 cities in its first year. For a complete list of tour stops, please visit: JaggedLittlePill.com.



Ignited by Morissette’s groundbreaking lyrics and music – from beloved hits such as “You Oughta Know,” “Head Over Feet,” “Hand In My Pocket,” and “Ironic”, to brand new songs written for the show – Jagged Little Pill features explosive choreography by Tony Award nominee and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (he/him; “Apesh*t”, “Love Drought/Sandcastles” Live at The Grammys), and the raw power of an onstage band under the Musical Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements of Grammy, Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (he/him; Next to Normal, American Idiot).