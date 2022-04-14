Photos: First Look at Frances Mayli McCann, Jordan Luke Gage & More in BONNIE AND CLYDE THE MUSICAL

BONNIE AND CLYDE THE MUSICAL began performances at The Arts Theatre this week, starring Frances Mayli McCann as 'Bonnie Parker', Jordan Luke Gage as 'Clyde Barrow', Natalie McQueen as 'Blanche Barrow' and George Maguire as 'Buck Barrow'. The full company includes Cleve September as 'Ted' and Ako Mitchell as 'Preacher', Pippa Winslow as 'Cumie Barrow/Governor Miriam Ferguson/Eleanore', Gracie Lai as 'Emma Parker/Stella', Alistair So as 'Sheriff Schmid', Alexander Evans as 'Henry Barrow/Deputy Johnson', Ross Dawes as 'Captain Frank Hamer', Barney Wilkinson as 'Bud/Archie', Lauren Jones as 'Trish' and swings Charlie McCullagh and Annie Guy.

Check out photos below!

At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America's most renowned folk heroes and the Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country. The show features the songs "Raise A Little Hell", "This World Will Remember Me" and "Made In America".



When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their mutual cravings for excitement and fame, combined with a desperate need to lift themselves out of the endless banality and poverty of West Dallas, set them on a mission to chase their dreams. Their bold and reckless behaviour turns the young lovers' thrilling adventure into a downward spiral, putting themselves and their loved ones in trouble with the law. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo's fame grows bigger, their inevitable end draws nearer.

BONNIE AND CLYDE THE MUSICAL has a book by Ivan Menchell (Blended [movie], The Cemetery Club, Death Note The Musical), a Tony Award nominated score by Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll and Hyde, The Scarlett Pimpernel), lyrics by Don Black (Tell Me On a Sunday, Sunset Boulevard, Mrs Henderson Presents). The production will be directed by Nick Winston (Director of the feature film Tomorrow Morning, MAME, The Royal Variety Performance) with Set and Costume Design by Philip Witcomb, Arrangements and Orchestrations by John McDaniel, Musical Supervision from Katy Richardson, Lighting Design by Zoe Spurr , Sound Design by Tom Marshall, Video Design by Nina Dunn, Casting Director Jim Arnold CDG, Musical Director Nick Barstow (The Last 5 Years, Zorro), Keys 2/ Assistant Musical Director Debbi Clarke Associate Director/Choreographer Megan Louch, Wigs Designer Darren Ware, Fight Director Kate Waters, Production Manager Phil McCandlish, Orchestra Fixer Rich Morris, Costumer Supervisor Jemima Penny, Props Supervisor Lizzie Frankl for Propworks, Company Stage Manager Paul Deavin, Drums Zach Okonkwo, Violin Clodagh Kennedy, Bass Guitar Annie Blake.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION:

Bonnie and Clyde The Musical

From 9 April 2022

The Arts Theatre

www.bonnieandclydemusical.com