Photos: First Look at David Korins' Immersive Art Installation PRIVATE COLLECTION / CLOSED FOR INSTALLATION

Private Collection / Closed for Installation, a free immersive art experience created by award-winning designer David Korins and renowned hyperrealist artist Robin Eley, has officially opened to the public. The experience, located at Lume Studios (393 Broadway), celebrates iconic lost, stolen, or privately-held works of art that are far from the public's reach, including Jean-Michel Basquiat's Dustheads, Edvard Munch's The Scream, Pablo Picasso's Le Rêve, Andy Warhol's Turquoise Marilyn, Frida Kahlo's Self Portrait with a Monkey, and many more.

See photos from the exhibition below!

Private Collection / Closed for Installation is a completely free experience and offers guests the opportunity to view Eley's sold-out collection in person for a limited time only from September 17, 2022 through September 25, 2022. Reservations and tickets are not required for entry. The experience is open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET at Lume Studios (393 Broadway) in Manhattan. COVID-19 vaccination and masks are not required for entry, but strongly encouraged for all visitors.

In an industry first, Private Collection / Closed for Installation collaborated with Matterport to create a deeply immersive digital experience of the exhibition that's accessible and interactive for audiences around the world that will launch this weekend on RobinEley.com.

Private Collection / Closed for Installation is designed by renowned creative director David Korins, whose work includes the set designs for Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Beetlejuice: The Musical, and the 94th & 91st Annual Academy Awards, as well as experiential design for Immersive Van Gogh, The DiscOasis, and Sotheby's. With the premiere of Private Collection / Closed for Installation, co-producers David Korins and Robin Eley brought their collaboration to life after four years in the making.

"From the moment I first encountered Robin Eley's work, I was awestruck," said Creative Director and Co-Producer David Korins. "Over time, I became inspired to create an event that would highlight his incredible talent and amplify the deeper meaning behind the work. It is an honor to be collaborating with Robin in conceiving a fictional museum where guests can experience his innovative artwork in a new and entertaining way. I hope this exhibition will re- define what's possible by blurring the lines between fine art gallery, immersive experience and pop culture."

Historically significant and distinguished masterpieces have been recreated and veiled with Eley's masterful technique that are on display in Private Collection / Closed for Installation's immersive space. The experience is created around the context of a fictional museum, the New or Traditional Art Museum (NOTaMUSEUM), where privately held, lost or stolen notable works of art have been gathered for a rare public showing. The New or Traditional Art Museum features acclaimed classic paintings and a sculpture successfully recreated by Eley and reimagined with his hyper- realistic technique of creating the illusion that each piece is wrapped in clear plastic film on the surface of the canvas. In reality, the paintings are two-dimensional and the illusion is expertly painted by Eley himself. Eley's entire collection on display is sold-out.

"Working with David Korins has proven to be that rarest of collaborations where the personalities mesh, the skills don't overlap and the creative vision is fully aligned," said artist and Co-Producer Robin Eley. "From the outset, this exhibition was the opportunity to give my work context. But David, with his myriad talents and mesmerizing intuition, has taken this context and transformed it into an experience-a truly immersive synthesis of art and space, where one elevates the other."

The New or Traditional Art Museum highlights nineteen renowned artworks including Jean- Michel Basquiat's Dustheads, Pablo Picasso's Le Rêve, René Magritte's The Son of Man, Andy Warhol's Turquoise Marilyn, August Renoir's Bal du moulin de la Galette, Claude Monet's Meule, Edvard Munch's The Scream, Leonardo Da Vinci's Salvator Mundi, Vincent van Gogh's Three Sunflowers, Henri Matisse's Pastoral, Rembrandt's Christ in the Storm on the Sea of Galilee, Frida Kahlo's Self Portrait with a Monkey, Edgar Degas's Danseuses dans une salle d'exercice, and Alberto Giacometti's L'Homme au doigt sculpture. The experience also features QR codes throughout the gallery allowing visitors to access mini documentary videos describing the history and intrigue surrounding each artwork.

The full creative team for Private Collection / Closed for Installation includes David Korins as creative director and co-producer, Robin Eley as artist and co-producer, and David Weiner as lighting designer.

The New or Traditional Art Museum's gift shop displays museum-branded merchandise and an exhibition monograph with an essay by Byron Hawes taking an in-depth look at the collaborative experience.

Photo Credit: Tyler Gustin