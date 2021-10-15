Photos: First Look at DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA Reopening on Broadway This Sunday

David Byrne's American Utopia will reopen on Broadway this Sunday, October 17 at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

Check out new production photos below!

To mark American Utopia's reopening, the production has made monetary donations to Oil Change International, Hungry For Music, and Movement for Family Power. The band is grateful to the producing team for their generosity.

Karl Mansfield said, "The warriors at Oil Change International recognized earlier than most that the era of fossil fuels is over. They've since worked to accelerate the understanding that this most damaging of all industries must be swiftly dislodged from its controlling role in our politics and economies. OCI uses cutting-edge science and hard-core advocacy to make the case for the necessary clean-energy transition - for people, and for planet."

Angie Swan said, "As a musician, there are few things I find more rewarding than inspiring young kids to pick up an instrument. The look on a kid's face in the audience while performing, or to see the sparkle in their eye when speaking to them at schools, takes me back to how I felt when I first discovered my love for music. Sadly, some kids don't have access to musical instruments nor the ability to take lessons. I believe all children should have the access and tools to create. Thankfully, programs such as Hungry for Music exist. I truly believe that music is the universal language. It's allowed me to see my dreams become a reality and make a difference in the world. I am ecstatic to be able to see that gift continue to be passed on to our future generations."

Tendayi Kuumba said about Movement for Family Power, "I come from many neighborhoods of many worlds all coexisting. As a child I was always curious of other people's lives but didn't always see how privileged I was to have a warm home and my mother's arms to uplift and hold me in troubled times. We live in a world where many children and their circumstances are overlooked and dismissed. Where the lost ones are forgotten along the systemic pipeline and have to fight even harder to be seen and heard. I believe that it is our duty to heal these broken systems and the weeds that grow from them. To heal the broken families that don't get to have a moment of warmth to exhale and know that they are supported. I have been surrounded by more friends than I would even know that have been affected by the foster care system and they feel the effects of a machine designed to ignore the cracks. The more we stand together to shrink these problems that tear families apart the more we can grow solutions to mend them closer together and imagine new possibilities."

American Utopia, which was recently honored with a Special Tony Award, features David Byrne with returning band members Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III. The company standbys are Renée Albulario, Alena Ciera, Chris Eddleton, Evan Frierson, Abe Nouri, and Natalie Tenenbaum.

We could all use a little Utopia right now, and David Byrne's American Utopia returns to rock Broadway this fall. This production, featuring staging by choreographer Annie-B Parson, with Alex Timbers serving as production consultant - began performances on September 17, featuring all the great songs, all the acclaimed musicians, and a gorgeous new venue to blow the roof off of. This is the event that will tell the world, if you want to rediscover the joy of live music, community and connection, Broadway's St. James Theatre must be the place!

American Utopia's design team includes Rob Sinclair (lighting) and Pete Keppler (sound). Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are Musical Directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Annie-B Parson. Alex Timbers serves as Production Consultant.

David Byrne's American Utopia is produced by Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Patrick Catullo and Todomundo with Hal Luftig, Jonathan Reinis, Shira Friedman, Annapurna Theatre, Elizabeth Armstrong, Thomas Laub, Steven Rosenthal, Erica Lynn Schwartz, Matt Picheny, Steve Traxler, Len Blavatnik, Nonesuch Records, Warner Chappell Music and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions. Allan Williams serves as Executive Producer.

Academy Award®-winning director Spike Lee's acclaimed filmed version of David Byrne's American Utopia made its world premiere opening the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival and is currently streaming on HBO Max.