Photos: First Look at Chilina Kennedy and More in A SIGN OF THE TIMES

All new photos have been released from A Sign of the Times, a new musical featuring the songs of Petula Clark, Lesley Gore, Dusty Springfield, and other classic pop hits of the 1960s. A Sign of the Times began previews February 8, 2024 in advance of a February 22, 2024 opening night at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).

A Sign of the Times stars Chilina Kennedy (Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Paradise Square) as Cindy, two-time Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman (Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, Chicago) as Brian, Justin Matthew Sargent (Broadway: Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Rock of Ages) as Matt, Akron Lanier Watson (Broadway: Hamilton, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Color Purple) as Cody and Tony Award nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry (Broadway: 1776, Ain’t No Mo) as Tanya.

The cast also features Cassie Austin (National Tour: Hello, Dolly!), Erica Simone Barnett (Broadway: Matilda the Musical), Alyssa Carol (Broadway: Bad Cinderella), Melessie Clark (Regional: Once on This Island, Into the Woods), Jeremiah Ginn (New York: The Immersive Great Gatsby, Murder for Two), Kuppi Alec Jessop (Regional: Mamma Mia!, Legally Blonde), Lena Teresa Matthews (National Tour: Jesus Christ Superstar), Maggie McDowell (Broadway: Kinky Boots, Disaster!), J Savage (Broadway: Bad Cinderella), Justin Showell (National Tour: Hamilton; Off-Broadway: Buena Vista Social Club), Michael Starr (Broadway: Bright Star) and Edward Staudenmayer (Broadway: Girl from the North Country, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me).

Based on an original story by Richard J. Robin, A Sign of the Times features With a book by Lindsey Hope Pearlman (Roar!, Cassandra Complex), music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Joseph Church (Broadway: The Lion King, In the Heights), choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (Broadway/London: School of Rock, London: SuperYou), and direction by Gabriel Barre (Broadway: Amazing Grace; Off-Broadway: Almost Maine, The Wild Party).

