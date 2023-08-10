Photos: Eden Espinosa, The Cast of TITANIQUE, And More Take The Stage In BROADWAY SINGS CELINE DION At Sony Hall

This week, Broadway Sings presented its first brand new concert in over two years at Sony Hall, Broadway Sings Celine Dion. The show featured a starry cast of Broadway performers belting out original arrangements of Dion’s hits, accompanied by an 11-piece orchestra. A show featured a special performance from original cast members of the award-winning off-Broadway show Titanique. See photos from the concert!

An encore of Monday’s sold-out show is scheduled at Sony Hall for September 12, which will include exciting, new additions to the lineup announced next week.

Monday’s roster included Kennedy Caughell (Paradise Square), Eden Espinosa (Brooklyn), Eleri Ward(Only Gold), Demarius R. Copes (Some Like it Hot), Mia Gerachis (Kinky Boots), Alexa Green (Wicked), Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots), Tamika Lawrence (Black No More), Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along), Gracie McGraw, Veronica Otim (& Juliet), Dee Roscioli (Wicked), Marty Thomas (Xanadu), Stephanie Torns (Wicked), Raena White (Some Like it Hot), as well as Titanique cast members Marla Mindelle, Carrie St. Louis, Constantine Rousouli, Nya, Russell Daniels, Avionce Hoyles, Hannah Frye-Ginsberg, and Brad Greer.

The music was arranged & orchestrated by Joshua Stephen Kartes and produced & directed by Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along, Wicked). Previous singers honored in the series, created in 2012, include Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, Whitney Houston, and next month the series will present Broadway Sings Adele. More information about Broadway Sings can be found on their website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

For tickets to the encore performance of Broadway Sings Celine Dion, visit Click Here. Sony Hall is located at 235 West 46th Street. Tickets are $40-$80, with a limited number of tickets available for $30 at the door with a valid student ID barring the show is not sold out. All VIP ticket purchasers are guaranteed a seat. General admission seating and student tickets are first come, first served. All ages are welcome and all performers are subject to change.




