Photos: Dr. Edward W. Hardy Leads Orchestra at HARMONY DELIVERED Installation
The free public installation at Vanderbilt Hall featured music by composer Craig DeLeon performed by a 12-person orchestra.
Between September 28 and 30, 'Harmony Delivered,' a three-day immersive experience presented by enterprise agentic AI company Leah, took place inside Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Terminal in New York City. See photos below!
New York City violinist Dr. Edward W. Hardy assembled an orchestra of acclaimed musicians for this free public installation, which invited visitors to step 'out of the chaos and into harmony' through a combination of original murals, immersive lighting, technology, visual art, and live musicianship. The experience also featured the Leah Lab, where visitors can explore the company's technology up close.
Dr. Hardy performed live violin as part of the musical component of the experience, joining fellow musicians who became part of the immersive environment combining technology and live performance. Hardy said, 'I am privileged and honored to have assembled incredible musicians, many of whom are friends from various chapters of my life, to bring the music of acclaimed composer Craig DeLeon to life.'
The orchestra featured violinists Dr. Edward W. Hardy, Sarah Fazendin, Sam Gray, Jonathan Gilbert, Josh Henderson, Erica Von Kleist, Aurora Mendez, Trevor New, Yumi Oshima, Eric Pierce, Kyrese Washington, and Savion Washington.
Photo Credit: Edward W. Hardy and Aaron Griffiths
Dr. Edward W. Hardy and Sarah Fazendin
Kyrese Washington, Sarah Fazendin, Dr. Edward W. Hardy, Yumi Oshima, Erica Von Kleist, and Jonathan Gilbert.
Dr. Edward W. Hardy and Aurora Mendez
Dr. Edward W. Hardy and Eric Pierce
Dr. Edward W. Hardy and Jonathan Gilbert
Dr. Edward W. Hardy and Jonathan Gilbert
Jonathan Gilbert, Aaron Griffiths, Dr. Edward W. Hardy, Lauren Mandel, and Anthony Moschini.
Jonathan Gilbert, Aaron Griffiths, Dr. Edward W. Hardy, Lauren Mandel, and Anthony Moschini.
Jonathan Gilbert, Aaron Griffiths, and Dr. Edward W. Hardy.
Kyrese Washington, Sarah Fazendin, Dr. Edward W. Hardy, Yumi Oshima, Erica Von Kleist, and Jonathan Gilbert.
The Black Violin
Photo Credit: Edward W. Hardy and Aaron Griffiths
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