Photos: Daniel Radcliffe Hosts Post-Show Talkback on Mental Health at EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Project Healthy Minds hosted a special post-performance conversation at Every Brilliant Thing with star, Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe and Phillip Schermer, Project Healthy Minds’ CEO & Founder, at New York’s Hudson Theatre. See photos!

Radcliffe and Schermer reflected on how Every Brilliant Thing fosters connection and how this alliance will help expand access to care through Project Healthy Minds’ digital mental health marketplace. The play, which explores themes including depression, also speaks to resilience, the power of community, and the beauty of everyday moments, ultimately serving as a poignant, funny, and affirming ode to human connection.

This collaboration marks Project Healthy Minds’ first alliance with a Broadway production. As the play’s hero impact partner, the organization has worked alongside Every Brilliant Thing to extend its mission beyond the stage.

Radcliffe shared, "It’s a real privilege to do this show and to get people talking to me afterwards – either before the show, at the stage door, or just out in the world – about how it’s affected them or what their experience is. It’s really wonderful. We’ve heard from a lot of people – psychiatrists, therapists, psych nurses, or different people in the profession in some capacity – and it’s obviously a very heavy topic. But there are also moments of real levity and lightness in the show."



Daniel Radcliffe with Project Healthy Minds

Daniel Radcliffe with Project Healthy Minds

Daniel Radcliffe with Project Healthy Minds

Daniel Radcliffe with Project Healthy Minds