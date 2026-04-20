Photos: Corbin Bleu, Natalie Venetia Belcon & More at 2026 Drama League Awards Nominations

Honoring Broadway and Off-Broadway achievements, 2026 Drama League Awards Nominees were announced by Tony Award Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon and film, television, and stage star Corbin Bleu at the official announcement event held at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, which was streamed live online by BroadwayWorld. See photos from the announcements here!

The 92nd Annual Drama League Awards will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Friday, May 15, 2026 at 11:00AM. The event will be hosted by Emmy Award winner Frank DiLella. Tickets and tables to the luncheon are available for purchase at dramaleague.org/2026awards or by calling The Drama League event office at 212.625.1025.

The Drama League previously announced the 2026 Special Recognition Award Recipients: Olivier and Grammy-nominated actress Caissie Levy will receive the Award for Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater; Tony Award-winning director David Cromer will be honored with the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; Executive Producer of The Apollo Theater Kamilah Forbes will be honored with the Contribution to the Theater Award; and the Gratitude Award will be presented to Tony nominee and Olivier Award winner Scott Ellis. The Awards Honorary Committee, still in formation, includes Bryan Cranston, Bebe Neuwirth, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Nathan Lane, and John Lithgow.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

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