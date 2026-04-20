Photos: Corbin Bleu, Natalie Venetia Belcon & More at 2026 Drama League Awards Nominations
See photos from inside the announcement of the 2026 Drama League Award nominations!
Honoring Broadway and Off-Broadway achievements, 2026 Drama League Awards Nominees were announced by Tony Award Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon and film, television, and stage star Corbin Bleu at the official announcement event held at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, which was streamed live online by BroadwayWorld. See photos from the announcements here!
The 92nd Annual Drama League Awards will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Friday, May 15, 2026 at 11:00AM. The event will be hosted by Emmy Award winner Frank DiLella. Tickets and tables to the luncheon are available for purchase at dramaleague.org/2026awards or by calling The Drama League event office at 212.625.1025.
The Drama League previously announced the 2026 Special Recognition Award Recipients: Olivier and Grammy-nominated actress Caissie Levy will receive the Award for Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater; Tony Award-winning director David Cromer will be honored with the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; Executive Producer of The Apollo Theater Kamilah Forbes will be honored with the Contribution to the Theater Award; and the Gratitude Award will be presented to Tony nominee and Olivier Award winner Scott Ellis. The Awards Honorary Committee, still in formation, includes Bryan Cranston, Bebe Neuwirth, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Nathan Lane, and John Lithgow.
See the full list of nominess here!
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Bevin Ross
Corbin Bleu and Natalie Venetia Belcon
Corbin Bleu and Natalie Venetia Belcon
Corbin Bleu and Natalie Venetia Belcon
Corbin Bleu and Natalie Venetia Belcon
Corbin Bleu and Natalie Venetia Belcon
James Blinken
Bevin Ross, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Bonnie Comley
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Sarah DeMarino
Michelle Martello
Irene Gandy, Michelle Martello, Bevin Ross, Bonnie Comley, Paula Kaminsky-Davis, Jennifer Johnson-Blalock and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks
NEXTGEN -Shannon Behrens, Izzy Ockocki, Matt Krauss, Chloe Gingrich-Howling, Lauren Haslett, Frankie Ramirez and Maria Sauer
Bevin Ross, Bonnie Comley and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks join with NEXTGEN that includes Shannon Behrens, Izzy Ockocki, Matt Krauss, Chloe Gingrich-Howling, Lauren Haslett, Frankie Ramirez and Maria Sauer
Darin Oduyoye and Bonnie Comley
Paula Kaminsky-Davis, Darin Oduyoye and Bonnie Comley
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Michelle Martello, Paula Kaminsky-Davis, Darin Oduyoye, Bonnie Comley, Irene Gandy, Bevin Ross and Jennifer Johnson-Blalock
Paula Kaminsky-Davis and Irene Gandy
Michelle Martello, Bevin Ross, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Bonnie Comley, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Corbin Bleu, Irene Gandy, Paula Kaminsky-Davis, Darin Oduyoye and Jennifer Johnson-Blalock
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Corbin Bleu, Bonnie Comley and Bevin Ross
Natalie Venetia Belcon and Corbin Blue
Natalie Venetia Belcon and Corbin Blue with NEXTGEN Frankie Ramirez, Maria Sauer, Lauren Haslett, Shannon Behrens, Izzy Ochocki, Chloe Gingrich-Howling and Matt Krauss
Stewart F. Lane and Corbin Blue
Sarah Himadeh, Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley