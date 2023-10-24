Photos: Christian Slater, Jesse Eisenberg, Raul Esparza, and More Honor Warren Leight at THE 24 HOUR PLAYS

The event took place on October 23.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

THE 24 HOUR PLAYS' 23rd Annual The 24 Hour Plays On Broadway event took place last night, honoring playwright and screenwriter Warren Leight, a longtime supporter of the organization. 

Check out photos from the event below!

Jesse Eisenberg (Happy Talk, Asuncion), Kenneth Lonergan (This Is Our Youth, Manchester by the Sea) and Christopher Oscar Peña (“Insecure,” A Cautionary Tale) wrote new plays for the event, which were performed by casts that included Ato Blankson-Wood (Hamlet, Slave Play), Cara Buono (“Stranger Things,” “Mad Men”), Kathryn Erbe (“Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” The Speed of Darkness), Raúl Esparza (Oliver!, Company), Clark Gregg (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” The Avengers), Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer, Bella), T.R. Knight (“Grey’s Anatomy,” It’s Only a Play), Mark Linn-Baker (My Favorite Year, “Perfect Strangers”), Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, “Cheers”), Alison Pill (The Miracle Worker, Three Tall Women) and Alyah Chanelle Scott (“The Sex Lives of College Girls,” The Book of Mormon). Todd Almond (Girl From The North Country, “Gossip Girl”) was the musical guest.

Warren Leight is the Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony-winning author of Side Man, as well as No Foreigners Beyond This Point (Drama Desk nomination), Home Front, Fame Takes a Holiday, Glimmer, Glimmer and Shine (ATCA nomination) and The Loop. He also wrote the book of the musical Mayor (Drama Desk nomination) and co-wrote the book of Leap of Faith (Drama Desk nomination). Warren was showrunner and Executive Producer of the NBC drama “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” from 2011 – 2016 and 2019-2022 (Imagen, NAACP and PRISM Awards). Previously, he was showrunner and Executive Producer of HBO's Peabody Award-winning “In Treatment,” the FX drama “Lights Out,” and the Edgar-winning “Law and Order: Criminal Intent.”

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 



