Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation

The 2023 New York Stem Cell Foundation was held a Jazz at Lincoln Center.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

Just last night, the New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) presented its Gala & Science Fair, hosted by Tony Award-winning singer and actress Annaleigh Ashford (SWEENEY TODD). The evening featured a very special musical performance by Tony, Emmy, Pulitzer Prize, and Grammy Award- winner Tom Kitt alongside Grammy-nominated Broadway veteran Caissie Levy.  The two performed “I Miss the Mountains,” from NEXT TO NORMAL and “Let It Go,” from FROZEN. Guests in attendance included: Rob Reiner, Matt Dillon, Ian Schrager, Martha Stewart, New York State Senator Brad Hoylman and others.

The evening honored and celebrated four 2023 NYSCF Stem Cell Heroes for their partnership with NYSCF and tremendous contributions to patients and stem cell science through research, advocacy, and action:  Kay Unger, world-renown designer and philanthropist; Feng Zhang, PhD, the pioneer of CRISPR gene editing and biotech entrepreneur; and Janet and Jerry Zucker, patient advocates, film writers, directors, and producers.  

This year’s New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Gala & Science Fair included a brand-new immersive Science Fair as well as dinner and an awards program.  The evening’s theme of “Science Powered by Patients,” highlights the invaluable role of patients, whose generous donations of their own cells not only power our research, but also drive our unwavering commitment to accelerate cures.  The evening raised $2.4 million to help accelerate cures and better treatments for patients through stem cell research.

Featuring the latest updates and breakthroughs in stem cell research, the unique Science Fair during cocktail hour and dessert brought the NYSCF’s world-leading scientists to guests.

The New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Research Institute is an independent non-profit organization accelerating cures and better treatments for patients through stem cell research. The NYSCF global community includes over 200 researchers at leading institutions worldwide, including the NYSCF – Druckenmiller Fellows, the NYSCF – Robertson Investigators, the NYSCF – Robertson Stem Cell Prize Recipients, and NYSCF Research Institute scientists and engineers. The NYSCF Research Institute is an acknowledged world leader in stem cell research and in the development of pioneering stem cell technologies, including the NYSCF Global Stem Cell Array®, which is used to create cell lines for laboratories around the globe. NYSCF focuses on translational research in an accelerator model designed to overcome barriers that slow discovery and replace silos with collaboration.

Photo Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Kay Unger

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Feng Zhang and Derrick Rossi

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Hanelle Culpepper

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Derrick Rossi, Helen Homan Wu and Gary Lippman

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Dr. Roy G. Geronemus and Kay Unger

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Matt Dillon and Ian Schrager

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Annaleigh Ashford

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
David Rockwell

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Caissie Levy

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Manuel Aivado

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Tom Kitt

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Marcia Mishaan

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Susan Scherr and Stephen Scherr

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Jeff Wallerstein and Susan Scherr

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Jerry Zucker, Janet Zucker, Derrick Rossi and Kay Unger

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Annaleigh Ashford, Derrick Rossi and Kay Unger

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Gail Geronemus and Dr. Roy G. Geronemus

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Derrick Rossi, Janet Zucker and Hanelle Culpepper

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
James Teague, Dieter Egli, Verne Tejas, Mark McCauley and Blake Yaralian

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Dr. Karin Hehenberger and Manuel Aivado

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Mark McCauley and guest

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Eileen Duffy Yaralian and Blake Yaralian

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Tarra Bandet and Richard Massey

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Matt Dillon and Ian Schrager

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
David Rockwell and Annaleigh Ashford

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Dr. Roy G. Geronemus

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Annaleigh Ashford

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Derrick Rossi

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Feng Zhang

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Leah Shwedel, Jessica Shwedel and Scott Shwedel

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Guest, New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, Janet Zucker and Ronald Wimberly

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Clyde Williams

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Atmosphere

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Liam Mayclem

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Atmosphere

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Dr. Roy G. Geronemus and Leah Shwedel

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Paul Goldberger

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Tom Kitt and Caissie Levy

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Kay Unger

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Caissie Levy

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Kay Unger

Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation
Janet Zucker and Jerry Zucker



Recommended For You