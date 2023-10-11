Photos: Caissie Levy, Annaleigh Ashford & More Come Out to Support the New York Stem Cell Foundation

Just last night, the New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) presented its Gala & Science Fair, hosted by Tony Award-winning singer and actress Annaleigh Ashford (SWEENEY TODD). The evening featured a very special musical performance by Tony, Emmy, Pulitzer Prize, and Grammy Award- winner Tom Kitt alongside Grammy-nominated Broadway veteran Caissie Levy. The two performed “I Miss the Mountains,” from NEXT TO NORMAL and “Let It Go,” from FROZEN. Guests in attendance included: Rob Reiner, Matt Dillon, Ian Schrager, Martha Stewart, New York State Senator Brad Hoylman and others.

The evening honored and celebrated four 2023 NYSCF Stem Cell Heroes for their partnership with NYSCF and tremendous contributions to patients and stem cell science through research, advocacy, and action: Kay Unger, world-renown designer and philanthropist; Feng Zhang, PhD, the pioneer of CRISPR gene editing and biotech entrepreneur; and Janet and Jerry Zucker, patient advocates, film writers, directors, and producers.

This year’s New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Gala & Science Fair included a brand-new immersive Science Fair as well as dinner and an awards program. The evening’s theme of “Science Powered by Patients,” highlights the invaluable role of patients, whose generous donations of their own cells not only power our research, but also drive our unwavering commitment to accelerate cures. The evening raised $2.4 million to help accelerate cures and better treatments for patients through stem cell research.

Featuring the latest updates and breakthroughs in stem cell research, the unique Science Fair during cocktail hour and dessert brought the NYSCF’s world-leading scientists to guests.

The New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Research Institute is an independent non-profit organization accelerating cures and better treatments for patients through stem cell research. The NYSCF global community includes over 200 researchers at leading institutions worldwide, including the NYSCF – Druckenmiller Fellows, the NYSCF – Robertson Investigators, the NYSCF – Robertson Stem Cell Prize Recipients, and NYSCF Research Institute scientists and engineers. The NYSCF Research Institute is an acknowledged world leader in stem cell research and in the development of pioneering stem cell technologies, including the NYSCF Global Stem Cell Array®, which is used to create cell lines for laboratories around the globe. NYSCF focuses on translational research in an accelerator model designed to overcome barriers that slow discovery and replace silos with collaboration.