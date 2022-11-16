Photos: CAMP SIEGFRIED Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway
The production stars Johnny Berchtold and Lily McInerny. Both actors are making their off-Broadway stage debuts.
The New York Premiere of CAMP SIEGFRIED, the new play from Tony Award-nominee Bess Wohl (2ST's Grand Horizons and Make Believe), directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit, 2ST's Man from Nebraska) is officially open at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). The production stars Johnny Berchtold and Lily McInerny. Both actors are making their off-Broadway stage debuts.
See photos from opening night below!
From Tony Award® nominee Bess Wohl (Grand Horizons) comes an exhilarating new play about how far we'll go to belong. During a golden summer at the real-life Camp Siegfried, a picturesque campground on Long Island, two teenagers find themselves on a collision course with youthful passion and unbridled extremism. Are they falling in love or falling for something more sinister? Set on the cusp of World War II, this boy-meets-girl-meets-cautionary tale about the seductive nature of fascism reveals a shocking part of America's past and reminds us how easily darkness can sneak up on us.
The full creative team for CAMP SIEGFRIED includes scenic design by Brett Banakis, costume design by Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Christopher Darbassie and casting by Telsey + Company. Jane Ackermann and Charlie B. Foster are the understudies for the production.
Director David Cromer, Johnny Berchtold, Lily McInerny and Playwright Bess Wohl
Second Stage Artistic Director Carole Rothman, Director David Cromer, Johnny Berchtold, Lily McInerny and Playwright Bess Wohl
Johnny Berchtold and Lily McInerny
Johnny Berchtold and Lily McInerny
Johnny Berchtold and Lily McInerny
Director David Cromer and Playwright Bess Wohl
Director David Cromer and Playwright Bess Wohl
Johnny Berchtold
Johnny Berchtold
Playwright Bess Wohl
Playwright Bess Wohl
Director David Cromer
Director David Cromer
Director David Cromer, Charlie B. Foster and Jane Ackermann
Charlie B. Foster and Jane Ackermann
Charlie B. Foster and Jane Ackermann
Jane Ackermann
Jane Ackermann
Charlie B. Foster
Charlie B. Foster
Kit Foster and Charlie B. Foster
Samantha Mathis and Moises Kaufman
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Andrew Keenan-Bolger
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Andrew Keenan-Bolger
Jane Ackermann and Ian Ward
Costume Designer Brenda Abbandandolo, Director David Cromer, Eamon Foley, Billy Wheelan and Paten Hughes
Ben Lederman and Lily McInerny
Casey Bailey and Johnny Berchtold
Ben Lederman, Lily McInerny, Casey Bailey and Johnny Berchtold