Photos: CAMP SIEGFRIED Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway

The production stars Johnny Berchtold and Lily McInerny. Both actors are making their off-Broadway stage debuts.

Nov. 16, 2022  

The New York Premiere of CAMP SIEGFRIED, the new play from Tony Award-nominee Bess Wohl (2ST's Grand Horizons and Make Believe), directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit, 2ST's Man from Nebraska) is officially open at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). The production stars Johnny Berchtold and Lily McInerny. Both actors are making their off-Broadway stage debuts.

See photos from opening night below!

From Tony Award® nominee Bess Wohl (Grand Horizons) comes an exhilarating new play about how far we'll go to belong. During a golden summer at the real-life Camp Siegfried, a picturesque campground on Long Island, two teenagers find themselves on a collision course with youthful passion and unbridled extremism. Are they falling in love or falling for something more sinister? Set on the cusp of World War II, this boy-meets-girl-meets-cautionary tale about the seductive nature of fascism reveals a shocking part of America's past and reminds us how easily darkness can sneak up on us.

The full creative team for CAMP SIEGFRIED includes scenic design by Brett Banakis, costume design by Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Christopher Darbassie and casting by Telsey + Company. Jane Ackermann and Charlie B. Foster are the understudies for the production.

Camp Siegfried
Director David Cromer, Johnny Berchtold, Lily McInerny and Playwright Bess Wohl

Camp Siegfried
Second Stage Artistic Director Carole Rothman, Director David Cromer, Johnny Berchtold, Lily McInerny and Playwright Bess Wohl

Camp Siegfried
Johnny Berchtold and Lily McInerny

Camp Siegfried
Johnny Berchtold and Lily McInerny

Camp Siegfried
Johnny Berchtold and Lily McInerny

Camp Siegfried
Director David Cromer and Playwright Bess Wohl

Camp Siegfried
Director David Cromer and Playwright Bess Wohl

Camp Siegfried
Lily McInerny

Camp Siegfried
Lily McInerny

Camp Siegfried
Johnny Berchtold

Camp Siegfried
Johnny Berchtold

Camp Siegfried
Playwright Bess Wohl

Camp Siegfried
Playwright Bess Wohl

Camp Siegfried
Director David Cromer

Camp Siegfried
Director David Cromer

Camp Siegfried
Director David Cromer, Charlie B. Foster and Jane Ackermann

Camp Siegfried
Charlie B. Foster and Jane Ackermann

Camp Siegfried
Charlie B. Foster and Jane Ackermann

Camp Siegfried
Jane Ackermann

Camp Siegfried
Jane Ackermann

Camp Siegfried
Charlie B. Foster

Camp Siegfried
Charlie B. Foster

Camp Siegfried
Kit Foster and Charlie B. Foster

Camp Siegfried
Maulik Pancholy

Camp Siegfried
Maulik Pancholy

Camp Siegfried
Samantha Mathis and Moises Kaufman

Camp Siegfried
Samantha Mathis

Camp Siegfried
Samantha Mathis

Camp Siegfried
Moises Kaufman

Camp Siegfried
Moises Kaufman

Camp Siegfried
Mia Sinclair Jenness

Camp Siegfried
Mia Sinclair Jenness

Camp Siegfried
Trip Cullman

Camp Siegfried
Trip Cullman

Camp Siegfried
Mark Subias and Todd Almond

Camp Siegfried
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Camp Siegfried
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Camp Siegfried
Michael Greif

Camp Siegfried
Edmund Donovan

Camp Siegfried
Kellie Overbey and Tony Crane

Camp Siegfried
Jane Ackermann and Ian Ward

Camp Siegfried
Costume Designer Brenda Abbandandolo, Director David Cromer, Eamon Foley, Billy Wheelan and Paten Hughes

Camp Siegfried
Ben Lederman and Lily McInerny

Camp Siegfried
Casey Bailey and Johnny Berchtold

Camp Siegfried
Ben Lederman, Lily McInerny, Casey Bailey and Johnny Berchtold




