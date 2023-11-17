Photos: Britney Spears 1999 Tour Costume on Display at & JULIET

The outfit, worn by Spears on the 1999 “...Baby One More Time” Tour, will now be held inside the theater for audience members to view!

Nov. 17, 2023

Just in time for its first anniversary, the Broadway production of & Juliet has announced the display of an iconic Britney Spears tour outfit at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The pink and white outfit, worn by Spears on the 1999 “...Baby One More Time” Tour, will now be held inside the theater for audience members to view, where the new musical continues to play to sold out crowds nightly.

“...Baby One More Time,” Spears’ debut single off the album of the same name, was written and produced by Max Martin, the Grammy Award-winning pop producer responsible for 25 Billboard Hot 100 singles. The song, released October 23, 1998, also celebrated its 25th Anniversary this year, having reached 5-times platinum status in the United States alone.

The hit musical & Juliet features the catalog of Martin, including Spears’ songs "...Baby One More Time," "I'm Not a Girl," "Overprotected," "Oops!…I Did it Again," and "Stronger.” In addition to Spears, the award-winning production also features songs from Backstreet Boys, Ariana Grande, Celine Dion, Kelly Clarkson, Bon Jovi, NSYNC, and more along with a story crafted by Emmy and Golden Globe-winning writer David West Read.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson

