Photos: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Charlotte d'Amboise, and More Attend YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Gala

You Gotta Believe, the New York City-based, national organization that specializes in finding permanent families for young adults, teens, and pre-teens in foster care, celebrated its 30th Anniversary with a special gala event in New York City on Monday, May 4, 2026. Check out photos below!

In attendance were You Gotta Believe Gala Host Ta’Nika Gibson, honorees Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson, performers Ainsley Melham, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Charlotte d'Amboise, Tony Yazbeck, additional special guests including NYC Council Member Rita Joseph, DJ Monday Blue, Nick Davis, Brian Falduto, Kyle Pollack, Robbie Simpson, and more.

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