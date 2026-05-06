 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Charlotte d'Amboise, and More Attend YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Gala

The organization celebrated its 30th Anniversary with a special gala event in New York City on Monday, May 4, 2026.

By:

You Gotta Believe, the New York City-based, national organization that specializes in finding permanent families for young adults, teens, and pre-teens in foster care, celebrated its 30th Anniversary with a special gala event in New York City on Monday, May 4, 2026. Check out photos below!

In attendance were You Gotta Believe Gala Host Ta’Nika Gibson, honorees Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson, performers Ainsley Melham, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Charlotte d'Amboise, Tony Yazbeck, additional special guests including NYC Council Member Rita Joseph, DJ Monday Blue, Nick Davis, Brian Falduto, Kyle Pollack, Robbie Simpson, and more.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $77
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $99
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You