Photos: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Charlotte d'Amboise, and More Attend YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Gala
The organization celebrated its 30th Anniversary with a special gala event in New York City on Monday, May 4, 2026.
You Gotta Believe, the New York City-based, national organization that specializes in finding permanent families for young adults, teens, and pre-teens in foster care, celebrated its 30th Anniversary with a special gala event in New York City on Monday, May 4, 2026. Check out photos below!
In attendance were You Gotta Believe Gala Host Ta’Nika Gibson, honorees Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson, performers Ainsley Melham, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Charlotte d'Amboise, Tony Yazbeck, additional special guests including NYC Council Member Rita Joseph, DJ Monday Blue, Nick Davis, Brian Falduto, Kyle Pollack, Robbie Simpson, and more.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Adam Photography
Charlotte d;Amboise
Tony Yazbeck and Charlotte d'Amboise
Charlotte d'Amboise, Seth Rudetsky, Tony Yazbeck
Charlotte d'Amboise, Seth Rudetsky, Tony Yazbeck
Brian Mullen
Ta'Nika Gibson, You Gotta Believe Executive Director Jennifer Pinder
You Gotta Believe Executive Director Jennifer Pinder, NYC Council Member Rita Joseph
NYC Council Member Rita Joseph
NYC Council Member Rita Joseph
Seth Rudetsky, Charlotte d'Amboise, Tony Yazbeck
Seth Rudetsky, Charlotte d'Amboise, Tony Yazbeck
Seth Rudetsky, Ta'Nika Gibson, Brian Stokes Mitchell
Seth Rudetsky, Ta'Nika Gibson, Brian Stokes Mitchell
Seth Rudetsky, Ta'Nika Gibson, Brian Stokes Mitchell