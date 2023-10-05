Photos: Ben Stiller Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway

On Saturday, September 30, movie star Ben Stiller took his family to see The Shark Is Broken on Broadway at The Golden Theatre. He met up with stars Alex Brightman, Ian Shaw, and Colin Donnell backstage after the show to congratulate them and shared stories of working with Steven Spielberg.

See photos below!



Audiences only have 6 weeks left to see the comedy that is making a splash on Broadway! Starring Alex Brightman as Richard Dreyfuss, Colin Donnell as Roy Scheider, and Ian Shaw portraying his father Robert Shaw, who played “Quint” in JAWS, the strictly limited 16-week engagement of The Shark Is Broken must end Sunday, November 19th.



Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, The Shark Is Broken is the Olivier Award-nominated comedy that imagines what happened on board “The Orca” when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster, JAWS.

