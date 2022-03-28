Photos: Backstage at Axelrod Performing Arts Center's THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY with Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar
The Bridges of Madison County was directed by original star, Hunter Foster.
The Axelrod Performing Arts Center just concluded its run of The Bridges of Madison County, The Musical, starring Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finian's Rainbow) and Aaron Lazar (A Little Night Music, The Light in the Piazza). The musical was directed by one of its original stars, Hunter Foster (Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors, Million Dollar Quartet, The Producers).
The musical, which played on Broadway in 2014, has a score by one of Broadway's most celebrated composers, Jason Robert Brown and a book by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Marsha Norman. It won Tony Awards for best original score and best orchestrations, and contains "some of the most rapturous music you'll ever hear on a stage," says Artistic Director Andrew DePrisco, who is producing the musical at the Axelrod.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Thomas Cromer, Emily Pellecchia, Bart Shatto, Kate Baldwin, Aaron Lazar, Mark Megill, Nikki Yarnell and cast
Thomas Cromer, Emily Pellecchia, Bart Shatto, Kate Baldwin, Aaron Lazar and Mark Megill
Jarrod Spector, Kelli Barrett and Aaron Lazar
Aaron Lazar and Giuliana Augello
Kate Baldwin, Catherine Brunell and Gavin Creel
Gavin Creel, Catherine Brunell, Aaron Lazar and Kate Baldwin