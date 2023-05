Photos: Ariana DeBose, Lauren Reid, and More Honored at the WP Women of Achievement Awards

WP Theater's 2023 Gala, Celebrating Extraordinary Achievement By Women+ Artists and Industry Leaders, was held last night, May 8.

The event honored Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story, Hamilton) with the Trailblazer Award, and Broadway League Chair & John Gore Organization President Lauren Reid with the Ceiling Breaker Award, in a ceremony at The Edison Ballroom.

Theater Board Member and Tony Award-nominated producer Rachel Sussman and WP Theater Board Member ​Joseph P. Petito Esq.​ served as the gala co-chairs.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Each year WP honors truly outstanding women who have taken risks, pushed limits, and broken ground in a wide variety of fields, celebrating their unique accomplishments at the Women of Achievement Awards. Since its inception, WP Theater's Women of Achievement Awards has paid homage to luminaries such as Gloria Steinem, Whoopi Goldberg, Debra Messing, Audra McDonald, Eve Ensler, Dame Judi Dench, Kerry Washington, Vanessa Redgrave, and Chita Rivera, to name just a few. The Women of Achievement Awards delivers an inspiring, entertaining, star-studded night that celebrates the accomplishments of vital women across many disciplines in New York and beyond.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski