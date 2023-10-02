Photos: A Is For's Broadway Acts for Abortion Concert Raises $120K

Broadway Acts for Abortion just took place last night, October 1 at 54 Below, bringing together the best of Broadway, karaoke, live auctions, surprise guests, all while raising $120k- critical funds and awareness about reproductive justice.

BAfA is the only Broadway community fundraiser dedicated to abortion rights. Proceeds from the evening will benefit A is For’s stigma-busting programs.

In light of the escalating attacks on abortion rights, queer folks, and trans rights, this year’s theme was an embrace of the connections between us: Bodily Autonomy for All. Hosted by Martha Plimpton and Jenn Lyon, it was another unforgettable, hysterical, star studded event, as we come together in solidarity and defiance in support of abortion access. John Cameron Mitchell sang a stirring rendition of David Bowie’s "Space Oddity" (bought for 5k by Lenore Davis from The Brigid Alliance, an organization who helps create travel for abortion care). The Handmaid’s Tale star Ann Dowd performed the "Always Be Closing" monologue from Glengary Glen Ross for a winning bid of close to $3k, Cecily Strong and Charles Busch performed an Oscar-worthy performance of a cold reading of the closing scene in Gypsy with the sold out crowd falling on the floor laughing, soprano Kelli O’Hara turned pop star and brought down the joint with Miley Cyrus' "Flowers," but the big auction winner of the night was 2023 Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan who, after a bidding war, brought in $10k from an audience member to belt out "Total Eclipse of the Heart." Miriam Silverman, Diane Phelan, Rebecca Naomi Jones (who also led the Hedwig “Wig in a Box” finale alongside Mitchell and the full cast) equally brought in thousands. Directed by Greg Santos, with Musical Direction by Dan Lipton.