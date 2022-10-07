Photos: 1776 Company Celebrates Opening Night
The cast of 1776 includes Crystal Lucas-Perry, Elizabeth A. Davis, Carolee Carmello, Patrena Murray and more.
Roundabout Theatre Company and the American Repertory Theater's new Broadway production of 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, is officially open at American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street)! This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 8, 2023.
See photos of the cast and creative team on the red carpet below!
The cast of 1776 includes (in order of appearance) Crystal Lucas-Perry as "John Adams," Gisela Adisa as "Robert Livingston," Nancy Anderson as "George Read," Becca Ayers as "Col. Thomas McKean," Tiffani Barbour as "Andrew McNair," Carolee Carmello as "John Dickinson," Allyson Kaye Daniel as "Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon," Elizabeth A. Davis as "Thomas Jefferson," Mehry Eslaminia as "Charles Thomson," Joanna Glushak as "Stephen Hopkins," Shawna Hamic as "Richard Henry Lee," Eryn LeCroy as "Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall," Liz Mikel as "John Hancock," Patrena Murray as "Benjamin Franklin," Oneika Phillips as "Joseph Hewes," Lulu Picart as "Samuel Chase," Sara Porkalob as "Edward Rutledge," Sushma Saha as "Judge James Wilson," Brooke Simpson as "Roger Sherman," Salome B. Smith as "Courier," Sav Souza as "Dr. Josiah Bartlett," Jill Vallery as "Caesar Rodney," and Shelby Acosta, Ariella Serur, Grace Stockdale, Dawn L. Troupe and Imani Pearl Williams as Standbys.
The cast includes multiple representations of race, ethnicity, and gender; they identify as female, transgender and nonbinary.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
LuLu Picard, Eryn LeCroy, Carolee Carmello, Joanna Glushak, Sushma Saha, Brooke Simpson, Sara Porkalob and Mehry Eslaminia
Brooke Simpson, Salome B. Smith, Oneika Phillips, Sara Porkalob and Shelby Acosta
Elizabeth A. Davis and Carolee Carmello
Carolee Carmello, Patrena Murray and Sushma Saha
Gisela Adisa, Liz Mikel and Sushma Saha
Sara Porkalob and Imani Pearl Williams
Mehry Eslaminia, Liz Mikel, Oneika Phillips and Eryn LeCroy
Brooke Simpson, Ariella Serur, Sav Souza, Lulu Picart, Imani Pearl Williams, Oneika Phillips, Eryn LeCroy, Sushma Saha and Liz Mikel
Jill Vallery, Imani Pearl Williams, Oneika Phillips
Co-Director Diane Paulus, Crystal Lucas-Perry and Co-Director/Choreographer Jeffrey L. Page
Co-Director Diane Paulus and Co-Director/Choreographer Jeffrey L. Page
Co-Director Diane Paulus, Co-Director/Choreographer Jeffrey L. Page and Associate Director Brisa Areli Muñoz
Co-Director Diane Paulus, Co-Director/Choreographer Jeffrey L. Page and Associate Director Brisa Areli Muñoz
Associate Director Brisa Areli Munoz and Co-Director Diane Paulus
Stage Manager Genevieve Kersh, Production Stage Manager Alfredo Macias, Assistant Stage Manager John Meredith, Production Assistant Elise Joyner and Production Assistant Sage Lumsden
Co-Director Diane Paulus
Co-Director/Choreographer Jeffrey L. Page
Salome B. Smith
Salome B. Smith
Associate Director Brisa Areli Muñoz
Jill Vallery
