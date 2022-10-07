Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
1776
Click Here for More on 1776

Photos: 1776 Company Celebrates Opening Night

The cast of 1776 includes Crystal Lucas-Perry, Elizabeth A. Davis, Carolee Carmello, Patrena Murray and more.

Oct. 07, 2022  

Roundabout Theatre Company and the American Repertory Theater's new Broadway production of 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, is officially open at American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street)! This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 8, 2023.

See photos of the cast and creative team on the red carpet below!

The cast of 1776 includes (in order of appearance) Crystal Lucas-Perry as "John Adams," Gisela Adisa as "Robert Livingston," Nancy Anderson as "George Read," Becca Ayers as "Col. Thomas McKean," Tiffani Barbour as "Andrew McNair," Carolee Carmello as "John Dickinson," Allyson Kaye Daniel as "Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon," Elizabeth A. Davis as "Thomas Jefferson," Mehry Eslaminia as "Charles Thomson," Joanna Glushak as "Stephen Hopkins," Shawna Hamic as "Richard Henry Lee," Eryn LeCroy as "Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall," Liz Mikel as "John Hancock," Patrena Murray as "Benjamin Franklin," Oneika Phillips as "Joseph Hewes," Lulu Picart as "Samuel Chase," Sara Porkalob as "Edward Rutledge," Sushma Saha as "Judge James Wilson," Brooke Simpson as "Roger Sherman," Salome B. Smith as "Courier," Sav Souza as "Dr. Josiah Bartlett," Jill Vallery as "Caesar Rodney," and Shelby Acosta, Ariella Serur, Grace Stockdale, Dawn L. Troupe and Imani Pearl Williams as Standbys.

The cast includes multiple representations of race, ethnicity, and gender; they identify as female, transgender and nonbinary.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

1776
LuLu Picard, Eryn LeCroy, Carolee Carmello, Joanna Glushak, Sushma Saha, Brooke Simpson, Sara Porkalob and Mehry Eslaminia

1776
Brooke Simpson, Salome B. Smith, Oneika Phillips, Sara Porkalob and Shelby Acosta

1776
Brooke Simpson, Salome B. Smith, Oneika Phillips, Sara Porkalob and Shelby Acosta

1776
Elizabeth A. Davis and Carolee Carmello

1776
Carolee Carmello, Patrena Murray and Sushma Saha

1776
Gisela Adisa, Liz Mikel and Sushma Saha

1776
Sara Porkalob and Imani Pearl Williams

1776
Mehry Eslaminia, Liz Mikel, Oneika Phillips and Eryn LeCroy

1776
Brooke Simpson, Ariella Serur, Sav Souza, Lulu Picart, Imani Pearl Williams, Oneika Phillips, Eryn LeCroy, Sushma Saha and Liz Mikel

1776
Sav Souza and Ariella Serur

1776
Sav Souza and Ariella Serur

1776
Jill Vallery, Imani Pearl Williams, Oneika Phillips

1776
Jill Vallery, Imani Pearl Williams, Oneika Phillips

1776
Co-Director Diane Paulus, Crystal Lucas-Perry and Co-Director/Choreographer Jeffrey L. Page

1776
Co-Director Diane Paulus and Co-Director/Choreographer Jeffrey L. Page

1776
Co-Director Diane Paulus, Co-Director/Choreographer Jeffrey L. Page and Associate Director Brisa Areli Muñoz

1776
Co-Director Diane Paulus, Co-Director/Choreographer Jeffrey L. Page and Associate Director Brisa Areli Muñoz

1776
Associate Director Brisa Areli Munoz and Co-Director Diane Paulus

1776
Stage Manager Genevieve Kersh, Production Stage Manager Alfredo Macias, Assistant Stage Manager John Meredith, Production Assistant Elise Joyner and Production Assistant Sage Lumsden

1776
Crystal Lucas-Perry

1776
Crystal Lucas-Perry

1776
Carolee Carmello

1776
Carolee Carmello

1776
Co-Director Diane Paulus

1776
Co-Director Diane Paulus

1776
Co-Director/Choreographer Jeffrey L. Page

1776
Co-Director/Choreographer Jeffrey L. Page

1776
Gisela Adisa

1776
Gisela Adisa

1776
Allyson Kaye Daniel

1776
Allyson Kaye Daniel

1776
Mehry Eslaminia

1776
Mehry Eslaminia

1776
Joanna Glushak

1776
Joanna Glushak

1776
Becca Ayers

1776
Becca Ayers

1776
Shawna Hamic

1776
Shawna Hamic

1776
Tiffani Barbour

1776
Tiffani Barbour

1776
Elizabeth A. Davis

1776
Elizabeth A. Davis

1776
Salome B. Smith

1776
Salome B. Smith

1776
Patrena Murray

1776
Patrena Murray

1776
Brooke Simpson

1776
Brooke Simpson

1776
Lulu Picart

1776
Lulu Picart

1776
Liz Mikel

1776
Liz Mikel

1776
Sara Porkalob

1776
Sara Porkalob

1776
Eryn LeCroy

1776
Eryn LeCroy

1776
Sushma Saha

1776
Sushma Saha

1776
Oneika Phillips

1776
Oneika Phillips

1776
Imani Pearl Williams

1776
Imani Pearl Williams

1776
Sav Souza

1776
Sav Souza

1776
Ariella Serur

1776
Ariella Serur

1776
Shelby Acosta

1776
Shelby Acosta

1776
Associate Director Brisa Areli Muñoz

1776
Associate Director Brisa Areli Muñoz

1776
Jill Vallery

1776
Jill Vallery




Related Stories

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: Stars Arrive on the 1776 Red Caret on Opening NightPhotos: Stars Arrive on the 1776 Red Caret on Opening Night
October 7, 2022

There was a revolution on Broadway last night! Roundabout Theatre Company and the American Repertory Theater's new Broadway production of 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, opened officially at Roundabout's American Airlines Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet arrivals!
Photos: Original TITANIC Star Victor Garber Visits TITANIQUEPhotos: Original TITANIC Star Victor Garber Visits TITANIQUE
October 5, 2022

The cast of Titanique got a special visit earlier this week from a star of the 1997 film! Victor Garber, who is hilariously turned into his own character by Frankie Grande in the musical spoof, stopped by the Asylum Theatre to check it out.
Photos: LEOPOLDSTADT Company Celebrates Opening NightPhotos: LEOPOLDSTADT Company Celebrates Opening Night
October 4, 2022

The Longacre Theatre was the place to be earlier this week as the best of Broadway came out to celebrate the arrival of Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard's Olivier Award-winning Best New Play, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Marber. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photo coverage from the after party below!
Photos: LEOPOLDSTADT Cast Takes Opening Night BowsPhotos: LEOPOLDSTADT Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
October 3, 2022

BroadwayWorld was ton hand for opening night of Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt and you can check out photo coverage from the first official curtain call at the Longacre Theatre.
Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of LEOPOLDSTADTPhotos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of LEOPOLDSTADT
October 3, 2022

The best of Broadway came out to celebrate the arrival of Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard's Olivier Award-winning Best New Play, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Marber. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photo coverage from the red carpet!