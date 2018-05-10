Photo Throwback: Ted Wass Gets Ready for THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG

May. 10, 2018  

We're taking you deep into the archives of BroadwayWorld photographer Walter McBride for exclusive flashbacks to Broadway past. Today, check out this shot of Ted Wass from 1981!

Wass is best known for his roles as Danny Dallas on the series Soap (1977-1981) and as Nick Russo on the NBC sitcom Blossom (1991-1995). Since Blossom ended its run in 1995, Wass has retired from acting and has focused only on directing episodic television such as Spin City, The Big Bang Theory, Less Than Perfect and 2 Broke Girls. Wass made his Broadway debut in the original cast of Grease and went on to star in They're Playing Our Song in 1981 (pictured below).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Ted Wass from 'They're Playing Our Song' starring with Diana Canova at the Imperial Theatre Stage door in New York City in 1981.


