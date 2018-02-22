Photo Throwback: LOLITA Celebrates Opening Night in 1981

We're taking you deep into the archives of BroadwayWorld photographer Walter McBride for exclusive flashbacks to Broadway past. Today, check out this shot of Donald Sutherland and Blanche Baker backstage after their opening night performance of LOLITA at the Brooks Atkinson, on March 19, 1981.

Lolita is a play adapted by Edward Albee from Vladimir Nabokov's novel of the same name. The troubled production opened on Broadway on March 19, 1981 after 31 previews and closed after only 12 performances. The cast included Donald Sutherland as Humbert Humbert, Clive Revill as Claire Quilty, Ian Richardson as Nabokov, and Blanche Baker in the title role.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Donald Sutherland and Blanche Baker pictured together backstage after their Opening Night Performance in 'LOLITA' at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York City on March 19, 1981.



